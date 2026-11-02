Still unsure who to vote for? This tool may help

WhichParty is a free online platform that matches voters' political views with political party positions, helping them make more informed voting decisions.

As South Africans prepare to head to the polls for the 2026 local government elections, an online quiz is offering voters a way to identify which political party best aligns with their views.

WhichParty is a free website that lets users compare their political opinions with the positions of eight political parties.

The tool was created by software developer Justin Abrahams, who aims to simplify access to political information by bringing different parties’ declarations on key issues into one place.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more! View Map

How does the tool work?

Users are required to answer 30 statements covering issues such as housing, employment, crime, electricity and water, land reform, and healthcare.

Based on their responses, the website calculates how closely their views align with those of the ANC, DA, EFF, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, IFP, Patriotic Alliance (PA), Freedom Front Plus (FF+), and ActionSA.

The results rank political parties based on how closely their positions match users’ answers.

All information is pulled from sources such as election manifestos, policy documents, parliament voting records and public statements.

Users can also access links to the original sources, allowing them to verify the information and explore political parties’ positions in more detail.

Independent

WhichParty describes itself as an independent, non-partisan platform, stating that no political party has paid for or approved the platform’s initiatives.

The website also makes it clear that political alignment differs from government performance. A high match does not necessarily mean a party has delivered on its promises or governed well. Instead, it reflects how closely its published positions align with a user’s views.

By making political information more accessible and easier to compare, WhichParty offers voters an additional resource to make use of before heading to the polls.

The online tool is available at https://whichparty.co.za/.