Elections 2026

Home » News » South Africa » Elections 2026

Still unsure who to vote for? This tool may help

Picture of Kerese Govender

By Kerese Govender

2 minute read

2 November 2026

02:33 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

WhichParty is a free online platform that matches voters' political views with political party positions, helping them make more informed voting decisions.

Still unsure who to vote for? This tool may help Elections 2026

Various political party posters, including African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are seen on flag posts along Pretorius Stree, in Hatfield, Pretoria, ahead of the upcoming local government elections. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

As South Africans prepare to head to the polls for the 2026 local government elections, an online quiz is offering voters a way to identify which political party best aligns with their views.

WhichParty is a free website that lets users compare their political opinions with the positions of eight political parties.

The tool was created by software developer Justin Abrahams, who aims to simplify access to political information by bringing different parties’ declarations on key issues into one place.

Elections 2026

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

How does the tool work?

Users are required to answer 30 statements covering issues such as housing, employment, crime, electricity and water, land reform, and healthcare.

Based on their responses, the website calculates how closely their views align with those of the ANC, DA, EFF, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, IFP, Patriotic Alliance (PA), Freedom Front Plus (FF+), and ActionSA.

The results rank political parties based on how closely their positions match users’ answers.

All information is pulled from sources such as election manifestos, policy documents, parliament voting records and public statements.

Users can also access links to the original sources, allowing them to verify the information and explore political parties’ positions in more detail.

Independent

WhichParty describes itself as an independent, non-partisan platform, stating that no political party has paid for or approved the platform’s initiatives.

The website also makes it clear that political alignment differs from government performance. A high match does not necessarily mean a party has delivered on its promises or governed well. Instead, it reflects how closely its published positions align with a user’s views.

RELATED ARTICLES

By making political information more accessible and easier to compare, WhichParty offers voters an additional resource to make use of before heading to the polls.

The online tool is available at https://whichparty.co.za/.

Read more on these topics

Elections Local/municipal elections nohwb
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Agrizzi ordered to pay R1.66bn in landmark Bosasa corruption confiscation case
South Africa ‘Mngxitama does not belong in parliament’: Parties want MK member punished over farm attack post
Elections 2026 WATCH: Mbalula doubles down on climate change pothole claim
Weather Gauteng braces for another sizzling week as temperatures climb to over 30°C during elections
News Gauteng checks unclaimed bodies at mortuaries for links to GBVF cases

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News