Students urged to vote in 2026 local government elections: Manamela explains why it matters

Manamela says students are free to challenge those in power.

Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela urged all eligible students and young people to vote in the 2026 local government elections on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, he urged young people to view voting as both a right and a responsibility.

Why local government matters to students

For some students, this is their first chance to vote.

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The minister encouraged them to value a right that earlier generations won through struggle and sacrifice.

He added that education should help young people think critically and understand their rights and duties.

The ministry explained why municipal decisions matter to students. “Local government is the sphere of government closest to people’s daily lives,” the ministry said.

“Decisions taken by municipalities directly affect the communities in which students and young people live, study and work,” the ministry stated.

Manamela’s message on rights and responsibility

Manamela told students they were free to challenge those in power.

“You have the right to question. You have the right to disagree. You have the right to demand better,” said Manamela.

He then linked those freedoms to a duty. “And you have the right to choose who you believe should represent you. But with these rights comes the responsibility to participate,” he added.

A call to stay hopeful and vote peacefully

The minister warned young people against giving in to frustration, disappointment or cynicism.

He said such feelings should not convince them that their vote carries no weight.

He also reminded them that democracy depends on more than elected officials.

“Democracy is not sustained only by those who hold public office. It is sustained by citizens who participate in it,” Manamela said.

“Young people are an important part of our society, and your experiences, aspirations and concerns matter, and so does your participation,” he continued.

Manamela advised students to confirm where they were registered and to vote at their designated stations.

He also urged them to act peacefully and respect other South Africans’ choices.

“Let us demonstrate that the young people of South Africa are informed, engaged and prepared to play their part in strengthening our democracy,” Manamela concluded.