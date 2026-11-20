It doesn’t rain but pours for Polokwane residents after coalition talks between the ANC and opposition parties collapsed at the...

It doesn’t rain but pours for Polokwane residents after coalition talks between the ANC and opposition parties collapsed at the 11th hour in Limpopo’s capital city and the province’s economic hub this week.

The three big opposition parties in the metro- the EFF, the DA, and the SACP – failed to speak from the same page with the ANC and Polokwane Municipal Manager, Thuso Lavhelesani Patricia Nemugumoni, had to postpone the meeting.

The parties deadlocked during the appointment of the council chief whip, the speaker, and the municipal mayor.

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Addressing the media on Wednesday night at the ANC’s provincial headquarters at Frans Mohlala House on Biccard Street, Polokwane, ANC provincial secretary Vhamusanda Reuben Madadzhe said that from the wee hours of Wednesday, the ANC and the opposition were on the same page.

“We negotiated in good faith with one opposition party until after 11pm on Tuesday night. We were only baffled when the same party made an about-turn the following day and decided to move out of the agreement,” said Madadzhe.

‘Arrogant’

EFF Limpopo Chairperson Makgabo Lawrence Mapoulo accused the ANC of being arrogant.

“They must leave their arrogance and things will be alright,” he said.

Mapoulo said the ANC harboured a belief that it is still in charge.

“We were called like school children in the office of the school principal. Ironically, when there, some irate ANC members had the nerve to ask us what it was that we wanted at the hall,” he said.

“The ANC must swallow its empty pride. It must just know it is no longer in charge, in power. They must choose peace instead of being pompous.

“If they want to continue with negotiations peacefully, they must humble themselves,” said Mapoulo during Thobela FM‘s Hlokwa la Tsela afternoon radio programme.

Never consulted

The SACP in Limpopo said before the council sitting, the ANC provincial leadership had never consulted them.

It said the party consulted almost all the parties that qualify to constitute the Council, except the SACP.

“Whilst it is regrettable that the ANC has already deliberately announced Mayors and Political Management Teams (PMTs) for municipalities across the province, it remains the view of the SACP in the province that a cordial engagement is still possible to offer solutions for stability and working-class interests in municipalities, including in such hung municipalities where the ANC is unable to form a government on its own,” party provincial spokesperson and PEC member Charley Nkadimeng said.

DA Provincial Chair Jacques Smalle said a new government in Polokwane must be built on political stability, accountability, and effective governance, not political expediency.

“We welcome the postponement of the Polokwane inaugural council, though, as negotiations continue,” Smalle told The Citizen.

Is Mpe well enough to lead?

Many at the venue were thrilled to see former Polokwane Mayor Makoro John Mpe make his first public appearance since he took ill, long before the aggressive ANC campaign trail.

His political camarillas asked if he was fit enough to lead tiring party coalition talks. His foes and detractors, however, said it was always the case: “desperate times call for desperate measures.”

Polokwane Municipality spokesperson, Willy “Thaka” Mosoma, said they could not discuss Mpe’s illness.

“On our side, we went public about his recovery from home, and we are elated that he is back at work and duly sworn in as a councillor,” said Mosoma.

An independent political analyst, Solly Rashilo, however, said Mpe’s sick-bed comeback was brave but smacked of desperation.

“Polokwane collapsed from 56 seats (60%) in 2021 to 37 seats (41%) in 2026 because Mpe was absent for a month due to ill health, leaving a vacuum.

“He came back for three reasons: To discipline the ANC caucus, to save his own survival as deputy ANC Limpopo chair, and to block succession by rivals.

“Short-term effect: It steadied ANC, told SACP there is a stable candidate, and denied the opposition the ‘ANC has no leader’ line.

“Long-term effect: Limited. The 18 November sitting still collapsed. His presence didn’t create a majority. And if he was too ill to campaign, is he fit to fix water, roads, and a coalition now?

“Verdict: Brave and desperate. Mpe is needed this and next week to hold council together, but the same leadership that lost 19 seats cannot govern Polokwane for five more years,” Rashilo said.