UDF denies plans to contest November local government elections

The revived UDF said its general council resolved not to participate in any way in the 4 November polls.

It may have come as a relief for the ANC that its former ally, the United Democratic Front (UDF), is not contesting this year’s local government elections.

The former umbrella movement of progressive struggle organisations has denied claims that it will contest the polls on 4 November.

UDF rejected rumours it will contest elections

The UDF, which was recently revived as a civic and civil society movement fighting for the interests of ordinary citizens, rejected rumours it was preparing to enter the elections.

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The organisation also rejected reports that it held talks with the anti-migrant advocacy movement. March and March, with a view to cooperating.

Some of its former leaders and activists revived the UDF. It recently took a resolution not to enter the elections, although it has been under pressure from citizens to participate in the November polls due to their disgruntlement with the ANC.

The UDF also denied claims that it had held a meeting with March and March.

It described all the election and March and March rumours as “unfounded” and “misinformation”.

Movement also denied meeting with March and March

UDF national convenor Jo Mboweni said the general council resolved that the organisation shall not in any way or fashion participate in the upcoming local government elections.

“Any statements or allegations to the contrary are unfounded and the organisation wishes to distance itself from this unfounded rumour and misinformation.

“The UDF isn’t hosting any event related to the 43rd anniversary of the movement in the Gauteng province and we distance ourselves from any person or entity which claims to be raising funds for the UDF earmarked for the national 43rd anniversary event,” Mboweni said.

Mboweni confirmed the UDF had held meetings with various civic organisations, church leaders, traditional leaders, professionals and four registered political formations.

He said it placed on the record at the meetings with these organisations that UDF was not going to participate in any form in the local government elections.

May contest in provincial and national election in 2029

Mboweni said UDF told the parties that UDF may register with the IEC to prepare to participate in the provincial and the national election in 2029.

“The UDF never met with the March and March movement and while we respect the said organisation’s rights to associate and to set their own objectives, we do not have any relationship whatsoever with this organisation or any of its leaders or structures and funders,” Mboweni said.

He insisted that it be placed on the record that the UDF is not even interested in knowing how and by whom the said organisation is funded or how they arrive at their organisational resolutions.

UDF secretariat head Juliet Diratsagae said the organisation preferred to shy away from the public media and opted instead to participate constructively in the organisation’s agenda of promoting active citizenry.