Voters roll swells to over 29 million after youth-led registration drive

IEC applauds strong participation as 46% of 291 806 first registrations under 29, with KwaZulu-Natal leading the surge at 137 046.

South Africa’s voters roll has swelled to more than 29 million after last weekend’s registration drive, with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) applauding the strong participation of young people.

Of the 1.7 million, 291 806 were first registrations and nearly half of these were under the age of 29.

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291 000 first registrations

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said the turnout was encouraging.

“Even more encouraging is 46% of the new registrations are by voters under the age of 29.”

He announced KwaZulu-Natal led the youth surge with 137 046 registrations, followed by the Eastern Cape (79 417) and Gauteng (78 405).

KZN once again emerged as the province with the highest overall registration activity, recording 427 592. Gauteng followed with 314 856 and the Eastern Cape with 313 797. Other provinces trailed, with Limpopo at 209 516, Western Cape 134 291, Mpumalanga 133 378, North West 116 104, Free State 97 211 and Northern Cape 47 306.

KZN remains a political battleground, which was proven in the last national and provincial elections in 2024.

In the 2024 elections, Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe party won KZN but was blocked from governing after the ANC, Inkatha Freedom Party, DA and National Freedom Party formed a coalition.

Youth surge

Whether the youth surge will alter outcomes in November is uncertain, as registration does not indicate party preference.

Mamabolo confirmed that 1.7 million voters visited 23 699 registration stations, or used the IEC’s online portal.

Of these, 1 555 318 applications were processed at physical stations, with KZN again leading (386 258), followed by Eastern Cape (295 655) and Gauteng (228 364).

The online portal contributed 238 733 registrations, with urban provinces dominating. Gauteng had 86 492, KZN 41 334, and Western Cape 33 783.

Mamabolo said this reflected urban populations’ greater access to technology. In the latest figures, women continued to outnumber men on the voters roll.

Of the weekend’s activity, women voters accounted for 1 005 790 (56%), while men made up 788 261 (44%).

Women account for 56%, males 44%

The IEC said this trend is consistent with past elections, where women have historically registered in greater numbers.

But it noted that among new registrations, the split was evenly balanced at 50% each.

Deputy chief electoral officer for electoral matters Masego Sheburi confirmed the roll now stands at more than 29 million.

Since the May 2024 general election, 2.1 million new voters were added, including from the weekend, though mortality has reduced the number by about 800 000.

The combined impact of the June and August 2026 registration weekends resulted in 4.7 million voter interactions, far surpassing the 1.7 million during the comparable 2021 local government elections.

The difference, the IEC noted, was partly due to Covid restrictions in 2021, which limited registration opportunities.

Registered and vote in your district

Mamabolo reminded citizens that the law requires voters to register and vote in the district where they reside. Unlike national elections, local government elections do not allow voting outside one’s registered station.

He added the IEC’s next focus is on preparations for election day.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa has announced Friday as the date for proclamation of local government elections.

On Friday, the IEC will release the official election timetable leading to voting day on 4 November. The timetable will include candidate nominations and certification of the voters roll.