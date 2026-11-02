Voting chaos hits Cape Town as missing ballots disrupt 217 stations

Voting could be delayed in 33 wards because ballot papers were not printed and delivered on time.

A major logistics failure left 217 voting stations across the Cape Town metro unable to open on time on Monday morning as election officials scrambled to deliver missing special vote ballots.

South African unable to vote in Wednesday’s general poll received home visits or headed to their local voting station on Monday to cast their ballots. The special vote will also run on Tuesday.

However, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) confirmed that printing and distribution hold-ups prevented operations from starting as scheduled at 8am at stations across 33 affected wards in the metro.

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These were just some of the close to 1% of voting stations the IEC said did not open as planned on the first day of voting.

IEC apologises

Western Cape provincial electoral officer Michael Hendrickse acknowledged the frustration caused to citizens.

“I want to apologise for the inconvenience to our voters. Reports confirm that voting stations in the outer regions of the province are operating smoothly.”

Hendrickse emphasised that the logistical bottleneck remained strictly isolated to the Cape Metro, noting that officials were opening voting stations dynamically as ballot shipments arrived at individual sites.

Frustration mounts over turnaway of elderly voters

Residents and local leaders expressed sharp criticism after voting stations turned away eager voters – many of whom were elderly residents who had made special arrangements to cast their ballots early.

Wards with no ballot papers

Data released by electoral authorities details the breakdown across 217 Voting Districts (VDs) spanning 33 wards:

Kraaifontein: Wards 101, 102, 103, 105, 111, and 112 (36 VDs)

Wards 101, 102, 103, 105, 111, and 112 (36 VDs) Atlantis: Wards 70, 104, 107, 113, and 117 (31 VDs)

Wards 70, 104, 107, 113, and 117 (31 VDs) City Bowl: Wards 53, 55, 92, and 115 (26 VDs)

Wards 53, 55, 92, and 115 (26 VDs) Khayelitsha: Wards 87, 91, 95, and 118 (28 VDs combined across two sub-areas)

Wards 87, 91, 95, and 118 (28 VDs combined across two sub-areas) Wynberg: Wards 65, 66, and 67 (23 VDs)

Wards 65, 66, and 67 (23 VDs) Constantia: Wards 58, 59, 62, and 73 (21 VDs)

Wards 58, 59, 62, and 73 (21 VDs) Delft: Wards 25 and 106 (17 VDs)

Wards 25 and 106 (17 VDs) Athlone: Wards 48 and 52 (14 VDs)

Wards 48 and 52 (14 VDs) Guguletu: Ward 46 (8 VDs)

Ward 46 (8 VDs) Philippi: Ward 80 (7 VDs)

Ward 80 (7 VDs) Strand: Ward 90 (6 VDs)

Despite the initial setbacks, the IEC assured voters that security measures were protecting ballot transit routes and affirmed that the designated two-day special voting window (2-3 November) would give all registered voters enough time to cast their ballots.