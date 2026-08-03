WATCH: What happens after you register to vote? The next steps before election day

Everything you need to know about voting in the local government elections

With voters set to head to the polls on 4 November, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has explained what voters can expect when they arrive at their voting station and why every ballot matters.

IEC CEO Simon Mamabolo said that registering to vote is only the first step in taking part in South Africa’s local government elections.

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Added to voter’s roll

“Once a person has successfully registered, their name is placed on the voters’ roll for the voting district in which they live,” he said.

He added that for local government elections, voters may only cast their ballot at the voting station where they are registered, making it important to confirm registration details before election day.

On voting day, voters will be required to present a valid form of identification before they can vote. Accepted documents include a green barcoded ID book, a South African smart ID card or a temporary identification certificate issued by the Department of Home Affairs.

The voting process

Mamabolo said that election officials will verify the voter’s details, confirm they are at the correct voting station and mark their name off the voters’ roll. An indelible ink mark will then be applied to the voter’s finger before ballot papers are issued.

“Voters will enter a private voting booth to mark their ballot papers in secret before placing them into the ballot boxes provided. Once this process is complete, they are free to leave the voting station,” he added.

The IEC says voting is more than a constitutional right; it is an opportunity for residents to influence the future of their communities as local government decisions directly affect everyday issues such as refuse collection, road maintenance, housing developments, town planning and the management of public spaces.

Misinformation

The commission is also urging South Africans to be cautious of misinformation ahead of the elections.

Mamabolo emphasised that digital literacy and access to accurate information are the best ways to combat fake news, which often spreads when voters are unsure about the electoral process.

The IEC also reminded voters that certain actions are prohibited inside voting stations.

What is not allowed?

Mamabolo warned that taking photographs of completed ballot papers, impersonating another voter or bringing dangerous weapons into a voting station are all strictly forbidden.

Beyond casting a ballot, eligible South Africans also have the opportunity to stand for election.

Individuals may contest as candidates representing political parties, provided they receive enough support from registered voters in their ward to stand as independent candidates.

While youth voter turnout remains a challenge, both in South Africa and internationally, the IEC says it continues to target younger voters through campaigns in schools, tertiary institutions and across traditional and digital media.