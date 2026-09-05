WATCH: ‘When it rains, ANC does well’: Ramaphosa defiant amid candidate list crisis

The ANC is considering approaching the Electoral Court to resolve the matter.

“When it rains, the ANC does well. This is the beginning of a very good campaign for the ANC.”

That was the message from ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa as the party faces uncertainty over candidate list submissions in several municipalities ahead of the local government elections.

Speaking during a campaign event in Ekurhuleni, Ramaphosa addressed concerns after the ANC missed the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) deadline to submit some candidate lists in parts of the Eastern Cape, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more! View Map

Ramaphosa said he was told 34 other political parties were also affected by the technical glitches, so there should be a solution, as such glitches should not, in the end, deprive voters of the ability to vote for their candidates.

The ANC is considering approaching the Electoral Court to resolve the matter, with Ramaphosa arguing that technical issues experienced during the submission process should not prevent voters from electing their preferred candidates.

“The candidate lists were there for the whole country, and they were submitted. In regard to those areas, there were challenges relating to the interface with the IEC system,” Ramaphosa said.

Glitches

He said the ANC was not the only party affected by the reported technical difficulties.

“This is not only affecting the ANC. I’m told a number of other parties were affected as well. Technical glitches should not, in the end, deprive our people of their democratic right to vote for candidates of their choice.”

Ramaphosa said discussions between the IEC, political parties and the Political Party Liaison Committee were under way to find a solution.

“I am certain that a solution will be found. The Political Party Liaison Committee, the IEC and the affected parties will be able to find a way forward. I do believe that a solution should be at hand soon.”

Legal avenues

The ANC president also confirmed that the party was considering legal avenues, including approaching the Electoral Court.

“The Electoral Court is a specialist institution mandated to deal with these types of disputes and challenges. It should be able to provide certainty on the matter.”

LGE 2026 | ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is conducting a door-to-door campaign in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, engaging with residents and expressing confidence that the IEC will resolve recent technical glitches. pic.twitter.com/EfILnjCldi – SABC News (@SABCNews) September 4, 2026

Resolution

Ramaphosa described the issue as limited to specific areas and said the party believed it could be resolved.

“This time around, the issue is confined to a limited number of areas. It is not as widespread as some would suggest. It is containable, it is manageable, and there should be a solution that can be found.”

The IEC has maintained that political parties were required to meet the prescribed deadline for candidate submissions. The outcome of ongoing discussions and any potential legal challenge could determine whether affected parties are able to participate in the municipalities in question.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa said the ANC remains focused on its election campaign despite the dispute over candidate registrations.