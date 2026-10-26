This is why South Africans should still trust the ANC, according to Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa acknowledged the party's 'missteps'.

With just a week left until the local government elections, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the party’s 32-year record in government, arguing it has delivered significant transformation and development, including in Soweto.

Ramaphosa made the remarks during his election campaign trail in Soweto on Sunday.

The ANC president, who usually votes in Soweto, acknowledges the party’s missteps but argues its achievements outweigh its failures.

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Trusting the ANC

Asked why people should continue trusting the ANC, Ramaphosa said the party has a record of running the country for the past 32 years.

“Well, the ANC has been running government for 32 years and the transformation that we see in our country, whether people like it or not, whether they hate the ANC or not, has been brought about by the African National Congress.

“And along the way, everyone who’s got eyes, who’s got ears, will testify to the fact that, yes, this has been delivered by the ANC. The people of Soweto, which was like a real backwards and backyard city of Johannesburg, is what it is today in terms of development, because of the ANC leadership and ANC delivery,” Ramaphosa said.

‘Missteps’

Ramaphosa acknowledged that the party has had what he called “missteps.”

So, people should continue trusting the ANC, because of its experience and the delivery it has brought, it will continue doing so. And of course, along the way, there’ll be missteps, and there’ll also be areas where there’s been excellence.

“And when you do the balance, when you look at the balance sheet, there’s more positive than negative. So, I always say that the glass is half full; in fact, here, three-quarters full,” Ramaphosa said.

Earlier, Ramaphosa, while speaking during an engagement with business academics and professionals at Johannesburg’s City Hall on Sunday, urged people to “call us out” when corrupt, apparently referring to the ANC.