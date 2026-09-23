Zille warns about small parties after McKenzie reveals negotiations to keep DA out of power

Political analyst believes that influential figures in Gauteng are working together to keep the DA out of power

DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille has warned Johannesburg residents not to vote for smaller parties.

This comes after PA leader Gayton McKenzie told the media in a recent interview that his party is already working with other parties to ensure that Zille does not become the mayor of Johannesburg.

“We are already working together. I can tell you how the coalitions are going to look in Gauteng, don’t listen to this excitement of Helen Zille,” said McKenzie.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more! View Map

He said the coalition that will govern Joburg will include the ANC, EFF, IFP, PA and MK party.

“That is the Joburg coalition. Don’t listen to this excitement of newspapers… Helen Zille is leading only in age,” he said.

Zille’s reaction

Zille responded to these comments by warning voters about another ANC-led administration after the 4 November elections.

“Gayton McKenzie has confirmed that the ANC will still control municipal councils with the help of smaller parties such as the PA, EFF, MK, IFP and the rest.

“Splitting your vote between smaller parties will only help the ANC. Consolidate your vote behind the DA instead,” Zille said on her X account.

Coalition talks

Meanwhile, political analyst Andre Duvenhage said he is not surprised that there is evidence of a concerted effort to keep the DA out of power in the City of Johannesburg.

“I have no doubt that there will be attempts to isolate Helen Zille. I think she has a very strong campaign in Joburg; she is making a huge impact in the process. At the same time, it seems to me that there are alignments working against her.

“What is interesting is the IFP working so closely with the ANC giving their long history. This is a development post Mangosuthu Buthelezi,” he said.

Duvenhage said he is not surprised by the PA’s relationship with the ANC.

“You must know that there were always rumours that the Patriotic Alliance is a substitute party serviced by government in order to undermine the DA. When it comes to critical decisions within the government of national unity, you will always find that Gayton McKenzie is supporting the ANC,” he said.

Lesufi’s role in Gauteng coalitions

Duvenhage believes that influential figures, such as Panyaza Lesufi, who has rejected working with the DA in his provincial government, are hatching a plot behind the scenes to work together against the DA.

“The Gauteng ANC with Lesufi and Mashatile is more aligned to the radical politics of the EFF, maybe even the MK party, so I can see them forming a coalition,” he said.

Duvenhage believes that the ANC could work with the DA in Johannesburg, but under a moderate provincial leader.

PA negotiations

Despite McKenzie’s comments, the DA told The Citizen on Wednesday that she is not discouraged by the PA leader talking with other parties.

“Helen says she would not go anywhere near those negotiations, even if they invited her,” said her party.