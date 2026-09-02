Zuma’s expulsion spree could cost MK Party at upcoming polls

Experts say Zuma expelled senior MK Party members Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala and Pumlani Kubukeli to protect his power.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s undemocratic manner in expelling members could cost the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in the upcoming local government elections. But he is doing it to protect his power in the party, say experts.

Unisa political scientist Prof Dirk Kotzé said Zuma mostly likely saw Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala and Pumlani Kubukeli as threats, being seniors in the party.

Expulsion of senior members could hurt MK Party

The two vowed to legally challenge their expulsion, claiming the MK party founder and president removed them without giving them a reason.

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Zuma, who said they brought the party into disrepute but did not elaborate, asked parliament to remove the duo as MPs.

“Zuma is insecure in the party. He does not trust the people around him, even his own children are targets. He is scared they might rise up and take over from him as he gets older.”

Kotzé said Zuma historically has an inclination to get rid of his enemies. As president, Zuma implemented 12 Cabinet reshuffles and established 65 ministerial positions. The regular, often nighttime, reshuffles were his way of consolidating power.

Analyst Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast, from Nelson Mandela University, says party members who disagree with Zuma get dismissed.

“It is unfortunate the MK party demands democratic principles should be applied to state institutions, yet does not apply the same principles itself.

“It is unfortunate decisions could be made about some members of the party without their knowledge,” said Breakfast.

“In MK, if people seem to break ranks, they get dismissed, expelled or disciplined, and that is unfortunate for a party that has done well in recent national elections.

“MK runs the risk of not having an upward electoral trajectory in the local government elections because of these poor decisions,” added Breakfast.

Ralph Mathekga, another analyst, said the manner in which disciplinary matters are handled in the party has caused unpredictability and instability in MK.

He said this was because the party has no internal dispute resolution mechanism.

He attributed this to the fact the party is fairly new and has not adopted proper structures to deal with internal disputes.

Party operates on whims of one person

“People leave MK in the same way they joined and this points to a party that is operating on the whims of one person, Zuma.

“He gets excited, gets people in, but when things do not work out for him, he summarily dismisses those people,” said Mathekga.

“This is going to be a problem for the party, as it will leave senior MK members unsettled and jittery as they do not know who is next to be shown the door. The party needs to address this.”

Breakfast said: “If the party is to be taken seriously by the voters, it needs to democratise itself. The party needs to hold a conference and elect proper structures that would make these decisions, not an individual.”