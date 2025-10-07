Entry fees introduced at Golden Gate’s dinosaur centre after free entry period

The popular new attraction welcomed over 55 000 visitors during the initial three-month opening phase.

South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced entry fees for the Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretive Centre at Golden Gate Highlands National Park, following a successful free-access period that ended on 30 September 2025.

The facility is located in the Free State Province.

It welcomed more than 55 000 guests during its first three months of free entry after opening on 22 June 2025, according to SANParks.

SANParks’ Golden Gate’s new pricing structure

According to the organisation’s new pricing structure, South African adults will pay R110 for entry, while children will be charged R70.

Meanwhile, pensioners qualify for a reduced rate of R70.

School groups of up to 60 pupils from South Africa will pay R25 per visit.

Visitors from Southern African Development Community (Sadc) countries will pay R150 for adults and R75 for children. Sadc school groups will be charged R50 for up to 60 learners.

International tourists face the highest fees, with adults paying R250 and children R125. International school groups will pay R100 for up to 60 learners.

Strong local support

SANParks head of communication and spokesperson, JP Louw, said that approximately 180 schools took advantage of the free entrance opportunity since the opening.

“During this time, the majority of the visitors were domestic travellers,” said Louw.

He detailed that the Free State province accounted for 72% of visitors, while Gauteng contributed 16% and KwaZulu-Natal represented 3.5% of guests.

Economic impact

Louw said the centre has boosted the local economy, with accommodation establishments reporting significant increases in bookings.

“The local entrepreneur at the centre (who employs 20 people from the local community) has seen a huge increase in sales,” he added.

Moreover, four interpretation officers working at the centre are also drawn from the local community.

Visitor information

The Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretive Centre operates daily from 8am to 4pm.

Guided tours are available for visitors seeking more detailed information about the exhibits and the region’s paleontological heritage.

