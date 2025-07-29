Eskom enforces twice-daily load reduction schedule in Cape Town this week

Eskom areas experiencing morning and evening load reduction include communities across two main blocks.

Several Cape Town communities continue to experience scheduled electricity outages as Eskom enforces load reduction protocols throughout the metropolitan area.

These power cuts operate on a daily basis from Monday through Sunday, even though national load shedding has been suspended.

Daily load reduction schedule

Residents in affected areas face electricity disruptions twice each day.

The outages last approximately four hours during morning periods and five hours during evening periods, following Eskom’s structured load reduction timetable.

Current load reduction areas

Western Cape communities affected by Eskom’s load reduction schedule are organised into two operational blocks, with power cuts occurring during morning and evening peak periods.

The schedule maintains consistent daily timing, enabling residents to plan around predictable outage periods.

Block A areas:

Philippi East

Crossroads

Klipfontein

Mfuleni

Block B areas:

Philippi

Crossroads

Klipfontein

Eersterivier

Mfuleni

Highgate (Silversands)

Part of Airport Industrial

Khaya

Mandela Park (Khayelitsha)

ALSO READ: Eskom power system remains stable as winter demand peak approaches

Eskom infrastructure protection measures

Eskom has clarified that these power cuts stem from equipment protection concerns rather than general electricity shortages.

The utility company implements load reduction between 5am and 9am and 5pm and 10pm to safeguard critical infrastructure from damage.

“Illegal connections and electricity theft burden transformer load. While load shedding remains suspended, Eskom implements load reduction from 5am to 9am and 5pm to 10pm,” the utility stated.

The utility previously emphasised that these measures are essential for infrastructure preservation.

“The continued pressure on our transformers/mini-substations due to illegal connections and electricity theft in some areas necessitates load reduction to avoid equipment damage,” added Eskom, “

ALSO READ: Here’s Gauteng’s load reduction schedule for the rest of July

This week’s schedule

All affected communities will experience power cuts at uniform times throughout the current week:

Morning cuts: 5am – 7am daily

Evening cuts: 5pm – 7pm daily

READ NEXT: Eskom proceeds with court challenge to five trading licences