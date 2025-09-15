Eskom load reduction: These areas will have 5 and 6-hour power cuts this week

Eskom’s load reduction schedule shows that several areas across Gauteng will continue to face scheduled power cuts during peak hours.

Eskom’s scheduled load reduction will continue across Gauteng this week, with planned power outages affecting various areas from Monday, 15 September to Sunday, 21 September 2025.

Residents and businesses are advised to prepare for power interruptions lasting approximately six hours in some locations and five hours in others.

Outage times will vary by area according to Eskom’s load reduction schedule.

Gauteng areas facing scheduled power cuts

Eskom’s load reduction schedule indicates that several regions across Gauteng should prepare for power outages during peak electricity demand periods.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction between 5am and 9am include Sebokeng, Daveyton, Orange Farm, Stretford, Rethabiseng, Kudube and Dhlamini.

Other affected regions include Ivory Park, Duduza, Protea Glen, and various settlements across Gauteng.

Evening load reduction between 5pm and 10 pm impacts regions including Tsakane, Ga-Rankuwa, Dobsonville, and surrounding areas.

Additional affected zones include Orange Farm, Moshoeshoe, Meadowlands, Cuba, Graceland, and various extensions in surrounding regions.

The schedule operates on a seven-day rotation, with different areas affected on different days of the week.

This structure affords residents some predictability about when they might experience power outages.

ALSO READ: Eskom promises no load shedding this summer

This week’s scheduled areas include:

Diepkloof

Thabiso

Spruit View

Havanna

Jetta

Naledi

Khutsong

Langaville

Rietvallei Outlying

Winterveldt

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below:

READ NEXT: Nersa admits R54 billion error first identified in January but never rectified

