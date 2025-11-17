Eskom load reduction to hit these Gauteng areas this week

Several areas across Gauteng will continue to face scheduled power cuts during peak hours, according to Eskom’s latest load reduction schedule.

Eskom’s planned load reduction will continue across several parts of Gauteng this week. Multiple areas are expected to undergo scheduled power outages during this time.

Residents and businesses are urged to prepare for interruptions that may last up to four hours in some areas and five hours in others.

Specific outage times and durations will vary by location, in line with Eskom’s official load-reduction schedule.

Load reduction in affected areas

According to Eskom’s schedule, multiple regions across Gauteng will face power cuts during peak electricity demand hours.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction between 5am and 9am include City of Johannesburg’s Rethabiseng, Kudube, Orange Farm, Hillsview East and Tsakane.

Other affected regions include Dube, Cosmo City, Chiawelo and various settlements across Gauteng.

Evening load reduction between 5pm and 10 pm will impact regions including Dobsonville, Mapobane, Ivory Park, Cuba and surrounding areas.

Additional affected zones include Graceland, Havana, Daveyton, Vereeniging Sharpville, Rabie Ridge, and various extensions in surrounding regions.

The schedule operates on a seven-day rotation, with different areas affected on different days of the week.

This structure affords residents some predictability about when they might experience power outages.

ALSO READ: Koeberg Nuclear Power Station Unit 2 licence extended by 20 years, just days before expiry

This week’s scheduled areas include:

Duduza

Orlando East

Tshongweni

Kagiso

Langaville

Khutsong

Westonaria

Protea City

Vooslorus

Jabavu

Meadowlands

Protea South

Slovoville

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below:

READ NEXT: SA to hit 88 mph in nuclear programme with more gigawatts of new nuclear capacity [VIDEO]