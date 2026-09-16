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eThekwini puts emergency teams on high alert as heavy rain looms

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By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

3 minute read

16 September 2026

11:49 am

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Motorists have also been warned against driving through flooded roads, rivers, streams and bridges.

eThekwini puts emergency teams on high alert as heavy rain looms

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The eThekwini Municipality has placed its emergency and frontline teams on high alert ahead of a Level 4 impact-based warning for disruptive rainfall expected across the metro and parts of southern KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warning is in effect from midnight on Thursday, 17 September, until 11.59pm on Friday, 18 September.

The municipality has activated its Disaster Management Centre and mobilised fire and emergency services, disaster management and metro police teams to monitor areas vulnerable to flooding.

Heavy rain expected

The severe weather is expected to result from a combination of a strong ridging high-pressure system, a coastal low-pressure system and a cut-off low over the interior.

According to the municipality, the systems are expected to bring widespread and heavy rainfall to the region over the two-day period.

The weather service warned that the downpours could flood roads, low-lying bridges, and residential areas, including informal settlements.

The municipality also warned residents about fast-flowing streams and deep water, which could threaten lives.

“Municipal crews will continuously monitor high-risk zones, waterways, and infrastructure historically vulnerable to flooding,” the municipality said.

It added that emergency response teams had been stationed across the city to allow for rapid deployment if localised incidents occurred.

Residents urged to take precautions

The municipality urged residents to remain calm, avoid unnecessary travel and take precautions during the period of severe weather.

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Residents in low-lying areas and informal settlements have been advised to identify higher ground and safe evacuation routes before the rainfall intensifies.

Motorists have also been warned against driving through flooded roads, rivers, streams and bridges.

“Never cross flooded rivers, streams, or swollen drainage channels, either on foot or in a vehicle,” the municipality said.

It warned that even a small amount of fast-moving water could sweep a vehicle away.

Residents have been advised to secure loose outdoor structures and debris that strong winds or runoff could carry away.

Motorists who have to travel have been urged to switch on their headlights, increase following distances and significantly reduce their speed.

The municipality also encouraged residents to follow its official channels for verified updates.

Residents can report life-threatening emergencies or municipal infrastructure damage to the City’s Central Call Centre on 031 361 0000.

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eThekwini KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) South African Weather Service (Saws) weather warnings
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