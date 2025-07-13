eThekwini rebuilds flood-damaged infrastructure after 2022 floods [Pics]

The M4 and M19 corridors, once rendered impassable by the 2022 deluge, are being rebuilt as climate-resilient routes.

Three years after the devastating April 2022 floods, eThekwini Municipality is not just repairing its damaged infrastructure; it’s reimagining it.

The city is rebuilding key roads, bridges, and stormwater systems with a focus on resilience and long-term sustainability.

Director of the Disaster Management Directorate Vincent Ngubane said the recovery strategy is rooted in the global Build Back Better framework, shifting from mere restoration to long-term resilience.

“Our mission goes beyond emergency response, it’s about building a City that is prepared, protected, and proactive,” Ngubane said.

“These disasters illustrate how various stakeholders can work together to enhance the resilience of eThekwini, ensuring comprehensive support for all.”

Key corridors rebuilt to withstand floods

Similarly, the flood-prone Prospection Road and uMlazi Canals are now being fortified to protect nearby homes and businesses better.

Shallcross Bridge. Picture: Supplied/ eThekwini

Critical bridges, including Shallcross and Coedmore, are also being reconstructed with advanced engineering techniques.

“We are not just reacting to disasters, we are anticipating them, and designing our city to withstand them,” Ngubane added.

A smarter, more proactive approach

The Municipality’s approach integrates early warning systems, community preparedness initiatives, and climate-smart infrastructure planning.

Programmes aimed at educating communities about disaster readiness and resilient construction methods have also been launched.

Chief Civil Engineer in Roads Provision, Linga Govender, said the new structures are designed with future climate risks in mind.

“These new bridges are engineered to stand the test of time and the changing climate,” Govender explained.

M4 Corridor. Picture: Supplied/ eThekwini

“They represent a new era of infrastructure that is smarter, stronger, and safer.”

Community participation is at the heart of the rebuilding efforts, aligning with the Municipality’s belief that resilience must be a shared responsibility.

Ngubane said the structures being rebuilt are not just replacements but are engineered to withstand extreme weather events and rising flood risks.

