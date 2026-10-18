eThekwini reopens refurbished Umlazi swimming pool

The upgraded facility includes a children's pool and multi-purpose courts for several sporting codes.

Ahead of the festive season, the eThekwini Municipality has reopened the refurbished 50-metre Umlazi BB Swimming Pool and also unveiled newly developed multi-sports courts.

The facility was officially reopened on Friday, 16 October, following extensive repairs after the swimming pool sustained significant damage.

According to the municipality, the refurbishment was carried out in three phases, with the first phase beginning in May 2025.

“The upgraded facility includes a dedicated children’s swimming pool, expanding opportunities for young swimmers to learn water safety and develop their swimming skills in a suitable environment,” it noted

The facility forms part of eThekwini’s network of 43 operational public swimming pools.

Focus on sport and youth

The municipality has also transformed the surrounding precinct into a sports complex. The complex features multi-purpose courts for basketball, tennis, netball, volleyball and indoor soccer.

“These facilities are intended to advance sporting activities and a healthy lifestyle,” the city claimed.

Chairperson of the Community Services Committee, Councillor Zama Sokhabase, said the investment was intended to provide young people with a place to spend time other than on the streets.

“Through these facilities, we want to nurture sporting talent, provide young people with opportunities to develop their skills, and keep them away from the streets,” Sokhabase said.

“Sport plays an important role in building discipline, promoting healthy lifestyles, and creating positive pathways for our youth.”

She also called on residents to protect the newly upgraded facilities.

“We encourage the community to take ownership of these facilities, use them responsibly, and protect them against vandalism so that they can benefit generations to come,” she said.

Safety urged at pool

The municipality urged swimmers to follow instructions from pool attendants and lifeguards and to exercise caution while using the facility.

“Parents and guardians are also encouraged to supervise children closely, particularly in and around the swimming pool.”

The reopening comes as municipalities face increased demand for public recreational spaces during the festive season.

eThekwini said the investment in the Umlazi facility demonstrated the importance of accessible public infrastructure in promoting recreation, social cohesion and community well-being. It also helps to develop future sporting talent.