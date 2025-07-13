Ex-mine workers urged to claim long-due compensation in Ekurhuleni

The department is urging ex-mine workers in Ekurhuleni to register for unclaimed medical and compensation benefits.

The Gauteng department of health, in partnership with the Medical Bureau for Occupational Diseases, has launched phase two of the Ex-Mine Workers Social Security Benefits Programme. This programme is being implemented in Ekurhuleni.

This rollout follows the successful implementation of phase one in the West Rand district.

More than 9 000 people were reached in that phase, and 539 completed benefit medical examination tests.

Targeting those affected by mine-related illnesses

The initiative seeks to trace, register and screen former mine workers. These workers contracted occupational lung diseases such as silicosis and tuberculosis (TB) during their employment.

Many left the industry without receiving compensation.

The programme also extends to the families of deceased mine workers who may qualify for unclaimed benefits.

“It is crucial for ex-mine workers and their families to understand that addressing eligibility issues is essential. This ensures that deserving individuals receive the benefits they are entitled to,” said the department in a statement.

Where to register

According to the department, eligible ex-mine workers and their families in the Ekurhuleni district are encouraged to register at the following venues.

You can do so between Monday, 21 July and Friday, 22 August 2025, from 8am to 4pm on weekdays:

Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital, Training Centre Hall (Vosloorus);

Bertha Gxowa Hospital, Dr. Clarence Mini Hall (Germiston);

Tambo Memorial Hospital, Villa Nerina Hall (Boksburg); and

Pholosong Hospital, Auditorium and Lapa (Tsakane).

“To streamline the process, communities are urged to bring their Makhuluskop (mineworker’s identity card), ID documents, and any paperwork received from their mining companies,” it added.

For more information on eligibility and the registration process, contact the Medical Bureau for Occupational Diseases call centre at 080-100-0240.

