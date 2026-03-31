Here’s the extended operating hours of some South African border posts this Easter

The Border Management Authority and Home Affairs have extended the operating hours of some border posts to ease congestion.

Border officials will make special provisions for travellers this Easter weekend to ease traffic and congestion at select border posts.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) detailed plans for the upcoming weekend when it appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs on Tuesday.

The Easter long weekend is the second-busiest time of year for the BMA, with the entity expecting up to 25 000 cross-border movements per day over a 10-day period.

Lebombo, Beitbridge, Ficksburg, Maseru Bridge, as well as OR Tambo and Cape Town international airports, are primary chokepoints.

However, the BMA has 71 ports under its watch during these high-activity periods.

Extended border crossing times

To deal with the expected surge and congestions at smaller ports, the BMA has extended hours for peak travel days.

“Approval had been granted for the extension of operational hours at designated ports of entry for the 2026 Easter period.

“It must be noted that the minister of home affairs retains the authority to revoke or amend these extended hours should circumstances warrant such hours,” the BMA confirmed on Tuesday.

The following ports at theses neighbouring countries will have extended operating hours.

Mozambique

Kosi Bay will open two hours earlier and close one hour later than usual, with operating hours of the Kosi Bay border post running from 6am to 6pm between 27 March and 10 April.

Eswatini

The opening time for the Jeppes Reef border post in the north of Eswatini will remain at its usual 6am, but will be open for an extra two hours until 10pm.

However, these extended times will only be applicable on 2 and 3 April, as well as 5 and 6 April. The Jeppes Reef border post will revert to its usual operating times on 4 April.

Also in the north of Eswatini, the Mananga border post will follow the same pattern as the Jeppes Reef post, allowing travellers an extra two hours in the evening on 2, 3, 5 and 6 April.

Bostwana

Travellers accessing Botswana will have two border options operating for 24 hours on selected days.

The Kopfontein will maintain its usual operating hours of 6am to 10pm on all days, except for 2 and 5 April where it will be open for 24 hours.

The Grobler’s Bridge border post will be open from 6am on 2 April to 6am on 3 April, closing again at midnight that night.

The post will open again at 6am on 4 April, closing at midnight, before opening at 6am on 5 April and remaining open until 10pm on 6 April.

A list of the expanded operating times and dates at South Africa border posts. Picture: BMA

Lesotho

Lesotho will have five border posts with extended operating hours, most opening at 6am and remaining open late into the evening.

Sani Pass will have extended hours as early as 30 March, with Caledonspoort and Monontsa Pass making provisions until 6 April.

Hours and dates for the individual gates can be viewed below. The current operating hours are in the left column, followed by the adjusted times and dates to the right.

South Africa-Lesotho border operating times over Easter weekend. Picture: BMA

Multi-department cooperation

The BMA’s Easter operation will run from 31 March to 9 April, focusing on the long weekend.

BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato stated that the entity has partnered with several other department to amplify resources.

The Western Cape and Gauteng provincial governments have provided an additional 130 immigration officers, with the tourism department adding 160 tourism safety officers.

“We partnered with the Department of Social Development to deploy various social workers to the various ports of entry through their provincial structures.

“The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) through its continued support will provide temporary lighting, ablution facilities, barricades and JoJo water tankers, amongst others to enhance conditions within the ports of entry and transit corridors,” confirmed Masiapato.

NOW READ: BMA boots out more than 50 immigration officials over corruption