Faith and the fire: Woman rescued from burning Umbilo church

Emergency personnel treated her for smoke inhalation at the scene before taking her to hospital for further care.

A woman was rescued from a burning church in Durban after a fire engulfed a double-storey building housing a tyre fitment centre and the church on Wednesday evening.

eThekwini Fire and Emergency Services firefighters rescued the woman from the building on the corner of Umbilo Road and Che Guevara Road on 14 October.

The municipality’s Emergency Call Centre received reports of the fire at about 8.20pm and immediately dispatched firefighters to the scene.

“On arrival, they found both floors of the building alight,” the eThekwini Municipality said.

Woman treated for smoke inhalation

The ground floor of the building houses a tyre fitment centre where tyres are stored, while a church occupies the upper floor.

Firefighters entered the burning building despite intense heat, thick smoke and highly combustible materials to reach and rescue the trapped woman.

Emergency personnel treated her for smoke inhalation at the scene before taking her to hospital for further care.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control within 10 minutes of arriving and prevented it from spreading to neighbouring properties.

No fatalities or further injuries were reported.

Incendiary device suspected

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with preliminary information suggesting that an incendiary device may have been thrown at the building.

Fire investigators remained at the scene on Thursday to establish the cause and origin of the blaze.

The municipality urged residents and business owners, particularly those storing flammable materials, to ensure that appropriate fire safety measures are in place to protect lives and property.

Residents can report fires and other emergencies to the City’s Emergency Call Centre on 031 361 0000.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the South African Police Service (Saps).