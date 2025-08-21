‘False and grossly misrepresented’: Ekurhuleni disputes municipal housing 50% rent claim

The city explained that recent changes relate to how municipal services are handled for indigent customers.

The City of Ekurhuleni has strongly denied allegations that it now requires indigent families to pay 50% of their rent for municipal homes.

The city dismissed these claims on Thursday following statements made by the Thembisa Community Forum.

City calls allegations ‘false and grossly misrepresented’

The municipality responded to recent accusations by the Thembisa Community Forum (TCF) regarding changes to its indigent policy.

The City of Ekurhuleni stated that the allegations were unfounded.

“This allegation is false and grossly misrepresents the city’s approved indigent policy,” it said in its response.

The municipality emphasised that no such policy exists.

“There is no city policy or council resolution introducing a 50% rent co-payment for indigent households.”

Changes affect service consumption, not rent

The city explained that recent changes relate to how municipal services are handled for indigent customers.

It said these adjustments stem from financial management requirements and Auditor-General findings.

“Previously, all monthly consumption for indigent households was written off,” the city stated.

The city clarified that under the updated approach, only free basic services allocations are written off.

Customers must pay for any consumption that exceeds their free allocation.

“To be clear, this adjustment relates to municipal service consumption (e.g., water, refuse and electricity) and not to a new rent rule as alleged by the TCF,” the city explained.

Free basic services continue

The municipality confirmed that registered indigent residents still receive free basic services.

These benefits include a 100% rebate on assessment rates and free refuse removal.

Meanwhile, water and sewer allocations vary based on status.

According to the city, deemed indigent households receive 6kL per month.

Additionally, approved indigent households get 10kL per month.

All indigent households receive 50kwh of free electricity monthly.

The city stated it also provides free burial services to registered indigents.

“This approach ensures that pro-poor support continues while encouraging responsible usage of scarce and costly services that impact the city’s finances,” the city stated.

Official calls for direct engagement

MMC for Finance Jongizizwe Dlabathi addressed the controversy and reiterated that no rent policy changes have been implemented.

“The city’s pro-poor commitments are intact. There is no 50% rent policy,” Dlabathi said.

He confirmed that indigent households continue receiving free basic services.

“Indigent households continue to receive free basic services; only excess consumption, beyond these free allocations, is payable,” the MMC explained.

Dlabathi invited the TCF and community stakeholders to engage directly with the city.

“We invite TCF and all community stakeholders to engage us directly so facts can guide the discussion and we can avoid misleading the residents of Thembisa,” he said.

Residents encouraged to seek assistance

The city also asked residents needing help with indigent registration to contact customer care centres.

Those requiring account clarification can also use established digital channels.

The municipality emphasised its commitment to providing accurate information to prevent confusion among Thembisa residents.

