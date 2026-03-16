WATCH: Families slam Mbeki, Zuma over TRC delays as Ramaphosa pledges action

A total of 25 families and survivors of apartheid-era atrocities are taking part in the Khampepe Commission.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he remains committed to seeking justice for the victims of apartheid-era crimes whose cry for justice cannot be swept under the carpet.

This comes after families of apartheid-era victims lashed out at former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma over stalled prosecutions of apartheid-era crimes identified in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) report.

TRC hearings

A total of 25 families and survivors of apartheid-era atrocities are taking part in the Khampepe Commission, which is probing delayed investigations and prosecutions of TRC cases.

The probe began its work in December following the appointment in May of Sisi Khampepe, a former Constitutional Court justice.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said while Ramaphosa is committed to seeking justice for the victims, the court application in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg for Khampepe to recuse herself from the judicial Commission of Inquiry needs to be concluded.

ALSO READ: ‘I’ve got a hole in my soul’ – Son of Fort Calata testifies at TRC inquiry

Court battles

In February, Zuma and Mbeki failed in their attempt to recuse Khampepe from chairing the commission.

In their papers, the duo argued that Khampepe previously served on the TRC Amnesty Committee and later as Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions under then-NDPP Bulelani Ngcuka.

They contend that these roles give rise to a “material and disqualifying conflict of interest” regarding the commission’s subject matter and mandate.

‘Ramaphosa will act’

Magwenya said Ramaphosa would act swiftly after the court decision to ensure that the commission of inquiry gets down to business.

“The President has been deeply concerned by the current review applications that could be detrimental to the interests of the victims who want closure and accountability from the government regarding their family members, and that these applications have the potential to defeat the main objective for the establishment of the Commission.”

ALSO READ: TRC Inquiry: Son of Fort Calata testifies how father was ‘betrayed’ by apartheid regime, ANC, Mbeki and Zuma

Magwenya said Ramaphosa’s foremost concern is the integrity of an overdue process.

“Thus, the president believes the court is best placed to make a determination on the matter. This does not constitute a desire to collapse the Commission and its work.

“President Ramaphosa affirms that the commission will continue its work once the court delivers a decision and guides the way forward,” Magwenya said.

Truth and justice

Meanwhile, the Foundation for Human Rights, including survivors and families of apartheid-era victims, held a media briefing on the inquiry on Sunday.

Thembi Simelane, the sister of anti-apartheid activist Nokuthula Simelane, says the families deserve truth and justice for their loved ones who were killed during apartheid.

“In our view, the actions of former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma, together with the support of our current President Cyril Ramaphosa, have failed to hold the commissioner properly accountable, given the testimony heard so far about political interference. This situation is perhaps not entirely surprising,” Simelane said.

“The families have taken the government to court 23 times over what it should do correctly in relation to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. They argue that these actions form part of a broader strategy to divert efforts away from uncovering the truth and addressing the suppression of the TRC cases.

“In this regard, the families claim that there has been a ‘closing of ranks’ among current and former state officials. That is a direct quote from the affidavit responding to President Ramaphosa’s explanatory affidavit. What is particularly troubling is that the papers filed by the families outline testimony presented on their behalf, highlighting their ongoing concerns about accountability and justice,” Simelane said.

THEMBI SIMELANE



Former ANC presidents and Heads of State: Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa, are closing ranks to shield apartheid criminals from accountability for the killings of our family members.



This is deeply personal to us. We want the truth.



Ramaphosa is… pic.twitter.com/PcRscSrZr7 – Constitution First 🇿🇦 (@Constitution_94) March 15, 2026

Covering tracks

Last month, one of the apartheid victims’ family members, Lukhanyo Calata, son of the late United Democratic Front (UDF) activist, Fort Calata, accused Mbeki and Zuma of trying to stop the Khampepe inquiry to ensure the matter is forgotten.

Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkhonto and Sicelo Mhlauli, commonly known as the Cradock Four, were abducted and later murdered by white security forces in 1985, at the height of internal struggle and the reciprocal police brutality targeting activists countrywide.

Thirty-seven ANC members were denied amnesty for their alleged atrocities. The 37 applied collectively, which the TRC amnesty committee rejected, as they were required to apply individually, so each case could be treated on its merits.

ALSO READ: TRC inquiry set to begin after Zuma and Mbeki fail to recuse Khampepe