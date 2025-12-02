Feeling year-end fatigue? Here’s why

Year-end fatigue is driven by unrealistic targets, understaffing during leave periods and a culture of constant availability, says health and wellness psychologist Nagel.

As South Africans push through the final stretch of 2025, psychologists warn that a growing number of employees are reporting “year-end fatigue”, a seasonal spike in exhaustion, irritability and mental overload that typically emerges in November and December.

What is year-end fatigue?

Health and wellness psychologist, Evelyn Nagel, describes year-end fatigue as “a contextual, recurring increase in work-related and emotional exhaustion that emerges at the close of the calendar or fiscal year”.

It is not a clinical diagnosis, but a seasonal intensification of burnout-like symptoms driven by deadline clustering, performance reviews, unmet yearly goals and staff shortages as colleagues go on leave.

Nagel said the timing is not accidental.

“The November–December period brings compressed deadlines, planning for the new year and simultaneous holiday pressures,” she explained.

“It’s a mix of work overload and personal obligations all arriving at once.”

Why year-end fatigue hits harder now

According to Nagel, year-end fatigue stems from a combination of chronic job stress and acute emotional overload.

She further cited several drivers: “emotional exhaustion, cynicism, reduced efficacy, back-to-back demands and reduced recovery time.”

Many workers delay taking leave, which prevents proper rest and increases vulnerability.

Personality traits also play a role. Employees who are perfectionistic, highly conscientious, sensitive to stress or prone to people-pleasing are more at risk.

Those in caregiving or emotionally demanding sectors, such as healthcare or social services, face an even higher burden.

Impact on mental health and performance

If left unaddressed, year-end fatigue can escalate into sustained burnout.

Nagel warned of “depressive symptoms, anxiety, sleep disturbance and poorer cognitive functioning”. Irritability, emotional withdrawal and persistent tiredness are also red flags.

Common symptoms include:

Persistent tiredness,

Irritability,

Emotional blunting,

Difficulty concentrating,

Missed deadlines,

Absenteeism,

Sleep problems

Withdrawal from teamwork

Social tension

Workplaces feel the strain too. Fatigue reduces productivity and creativity, increases errors and heightens workplace conflict.

“People stop going above and beyond,” Nagel noted. “You see more mistakes, more rework, and more tension between colleagues.”

Financial strain, family expectations and social commitments can undermine recovery.

“Holiday obligations create additional cognitive and emotional load,” she said.

For many South Africans navigating the rising cost of living, these pressures deepen stress rather than relieve it.

How employers can help

Nagel emphasised that organisations play a crucial role. Contributing factors include unrealistic targets, poor staffing during leave periods and a culture of constant availability.

Although positive interventions make a measurable difference.

Supervisors may consider doing the following:

Checking in with team members regularly and normalising conversations about workload and stress

Adjusting or re-prioritising non-urgent deadlines

Avoiding unnecessary meetings and protecting focus time

Encouraging use of leave and modelling healthy boundaries

Making sure team members know about Employee Assistance Programmes or wellbeing resources

When to seek help

According to Nagel, here is when to seek further help

“Reach out for additional support if you:

Feel consistently depleted for several weeks

Experience sleep disturbance, anxiety, or low mood

Struggle to meet daily responsibilities

Feel detached from work, family, or usual activities

“Professional support is available through internal wellbeing services, healthcare providers, or qualified mental-health practitioners.”

Employees feeling fatigued can prioritise recovery by taking continuous leave where possible, using micro-breaks, setting email boundaries, triaging tasks, seeking support, and protecting sleep routines.

The following healthy coping skills can also help reduce stress:

Practice deep breathing, stretching, or brief mindfulness exercises.

Maintain regular meals, hydration, and light physical activity.

Reach out to trusted colleagues, friends, or family for support.

