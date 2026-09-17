FF Plus says ‘no more delays’ as US tightens pressure on South Africa

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced new visa restrictions targeting South African officials accused of race‑based discrimination.

The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa and his administration of contempt for ignoring US conditions for normalising relations, triggering “serious and direct consequences.”

On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced new visa restrictions targeting South African officials accused of race‑based discrimination and uncompensated land seizures.

Policy

The policy, unveiled by Rubio, marks Washington’s sharpest rebuke yet of Pretoria’s handling of minority rights.

It is also the latest action by the Trump administration to target the South African government for allegations that it is mistreating White South Africans. A claim the South African government has denied.

Rubio said such actions would not “go unchecked” and stressed that restrictions could extend to family members.

In response to the latest visa restrictions, US ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III, warned Pretoria that the new restrictions are just the beginning and show “America’s firm resolve in this matter”.

‘No more delays’

FF Plus leader Dr Corné Mulder said the announcement makes it “abundantly clear that there are no more delays in addressing the US’ conditions.”

“Just two days ago, the Freedom Front Plus warned that South Africa is dragging its feet in addressing the five conditions. The response by Vincent Magwenya, the president’s spokesperson, that there is ‘no rush’ to respond seeing as there is ‘no deadline’ further demonstrates government’s contempt.”

Warned

Mulder said the FF Plus has repeatedly warned of consequences.

“In June, the party pointed to the suspension of US PEPFAR health funding, while in March International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola summoned US Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III over what he called “undiplomatic remarks” after Washington criticised Pretoria’s failure to act.”

Conditions for SA

According to Mulder, the U.S. has outlined five conditions for improved relations:

Farm attacks must be classified as a priority crime.

The chant “Kill the Boer” should be unequivocally condemned.

No land expropriation without fair market compensation.

US enterprises should be exempted from BEE requirements.

Clear demonstration of South Africa’s claimed non‑alignment in foreign policy.

Rubio accused Pretoria of undermining stability.

“These actions directly undermine peace, economic stability and the rule of law, and they are incompatible with the pillars of America’s foreign policy,” he said, urging South Africa to act “quickly.”

Allegations denied

The ANC‑led government has denied allegations of systemic discrimination against white citizens.

President Ramaphosa has previously said there is “no evidence of persecution against white people” and warned that such claims threaten national unity.

US demands

Mulder countered that the US demands were reasonable.

“It merely asks that everyone in the country should be treated the same, that their property should be safeguarded and that they should have access to the same opportunities. The Freedom Front Plus wholeheartedly supports this,” he said.

South Africa’s government has pushed back. International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola said it is “our sovereign right to put in place laws that address centuries of racial injustice.”

He added that legislation in the democratic era is designed to redress exclusion and uplift historically disadvantaged communities.

“The announcement once again aligns with the mischaracterisation of South Africa’s domestic policies by fringe groups who wrongly portray themselves as representatives of ‘minorities’ and Afrikaners in general.”

‘No surprise’

On Wednesday, North West University Professor and political analyst Andre Duvenhage told The Citizen that the US’ decision to impose visa restrictions on South African officials should not surprise anyone, but is a red flag for the ANC and a historic low in bilateral relations.

Duvenhage told The Citizen that the visa restriction was not a surprise and that “stronger action was expected.”

“South Africa has not responded to issues raised by the United States – from discriminatory legislation and rural safety to its international alignment with China, Iran and Russia. This is probably the lowest point in relations between the US and South Africa since 1994,” Duvenhage said.

Failure to respond

According to Duvenhage, the visa restrictions stem directly from Pretoria’s failure to respond to Washington’s concerns.

“This is a negative signal internationally, but it has a lot to do with South Africa’s failure to act. It also shows that Roelf Meyer was not able to turn this process around,” he said.

Civil society groups remain divided. AfriForum welcomed the restrictions, saying they target politicians accused of human rights violations.

Afrikaners for South Africa (AfSA) cautioned against stigmatising communities, stressing that farm violence is part of South Africa’s broader crime crisis affecting all citizens.