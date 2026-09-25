Fire outbreak swiftly contained at Kruger National Park

The cause of the fire has not yet been established

A fire broke out at the Letaba rest camp in the Kruger National Park on Thursday, 24 September.

The fire only affected two tourist units. The staff members at the camp and rangers attended to the fire immediately. They managed to contain it before it could spread.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported. Investigations are still underway to help determine the cause of the fire.

All other facilities such as the park shop, filling station, the elephant museum and camp reception remain operational as normal.

What you need to know about the Letaba rest camp

The Letaba rest camp suffered damages of almost R1bn from floods and is currently being repaired.

Recovery is being carried out in five phases so the park can remain operational while immediate high-priority repairs, estimated to cost around R85 million, are underway.

At Letaba Rest Camp, 25 tourism units in Circles A to C have been fully restored and reopened, along with the tented camp and day-visitor facilities.

The classic thatch-roof bungalows have been facelifted to suit a modern look.

During Letaba’s temporary closure, nearby Mopani Rest Camp experienced a surge in visitor numbers, keeping park revenue steady, explained Oscar Mthimkhulu, Kruger’s managing executive.

A further 64 units, including the restaurant, are currently being fixed up, with full completion targeted for late November-just in time for the peak December holiday traffic.