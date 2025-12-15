Force to be reckoned with on the land

Starting with two goats and a sheep, she now has a formidable livestock enterprise in Kuruman.

A rural woman from the Northern Cape is a force to be reckoned with in the livestock farming business.

Mary Baitsiwe from Kome village near Kuruman has a compelling story to tell about starting a business without funding.

A dream realised through willpower and perseverance

Baitsiwe started her farming business, Bokhutlo Trading Enterprise, in 2005 with only two goats that she had bought using the money she had been saving while working at a local supermarket.

As she was busy strategising how to grow the enterprise, a friend she had lent money to repaid her with a sheep — something she appreciated — and since then she has remained focused on growing her business of raising animals and selling them.

Her willpower and perseverance had paid off because she is now a well-known farmer owning 20 cattle, 89 sheep, 77 goats, 65 chickens and 15 turkeys.

“As soon as I received that sheep from a friend, I told myself that the next thing was to make a plan and find a way to get more livestock.

“I still remember it like yesterday. I was so excited, and I immediately started to erect a kraal to accommodate it. The next step was to learn how to take care of the animals and prevent them from getting infections.

“After my siblings realised that I have a passion for the business, they taught me livestock maintenance skills and also assisted me with some bookkeeping lessons so that I have a better understanding of the financial side of the business.”

ALSO READ: BMA stops illegal animal vaccines at Polokwane Airport

Farming background

After acquiring the necessary skills, Baitsiwe has spent many years growing the business by adding more animals to her herd.

In 2017, some of her family members who were about to relocate from the village gave her eight cattle, a sheep and a goat.

“I grew up in a farming family; my father was a farmer and watching him work on the farm every day inspired me. “That environment gave me passion, a little bit of understanding and confidence to pursue farming as a career.

My family played a vital role in my career as a livestock farmer.”

“Sometimes I don’t believe that this business started with only two goats and a sheep.

Now I have employed four young people to assist me, which means we are five working full-time, and we also acquire the service of casual workers when we have a lot of work,” said Baitsiwe.

ALSO READ: Nationwide foot-and-mouth disease vaccination drive planned

Business owning 101

Unlike other business owners, who will sit at home while their employees do everything, Baitsiwe said she wakes up at 5am every day to join her employees.

When they leave, she remains behind and continues working until 8pm.

She also teaches her staff about strategies for running a successful business.

“My employees are my colleagues and friends as we speak, plan and share jokes. I want them to be happy all the time so that they can enjoy what they do.”

Apart from farming, Baitsiwe’s company offers services such as cleaning, catering and construction.

She believes that if young people can focus more on starting their own businesses, the country can easily eradicate poverty and create jobs.

She said for a business to be successful, the founder must be disciplined, dedicated and love what they do.

She attributes her success to the love she has for animals.

“The success of my business comes from hard work, patience, consistency and loving what I do.

“I knew from an early age that one day I would be a farmer.”

Familial support

The mother of three started her primary schooling at the age of 10 at Dutton Primary School and went to the local high school, where she dropped out in grade seven.

She has 10 siblings who, she says, are supportive in everything she does. Her mottos in life are stay humble, be respectful, listen attentively when you are taught to do something and give your best in everything you do.

“I believe in hard work, kindness and respecting others. “I grew up in a loving and disciplined home. My parents raised us with respect, values and strong morals, and that’s how I am raising my kids because I want them to be disciplined and respect other people.”

When she is not working on the farm, she enjoys her favourite meal, which is pap, meat, and vegetables, as well as her favourite drink, which is anything made of ginger.

READ NEXT: Botswana bans vegetable imports from SA — again