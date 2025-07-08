South Africa

Former Cape Town mayor dies

8 July 2025

Current mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has hailed Solomon for her work in serving the people of Cape Town.

The City of Cape Town has paid its condolences to its former mayor Theresa Solomon.

Solomon died on Monday.

She was the mayor of Cape Town from 1996 to 1998.

“Former Mayor Theresa Solomon will be remembered for her dedication to justice and activism, which brought about meaningful change, especially on the Cape Flats, where she played a pivotal role in establishing civic organisations to campaign for amenities in the wake of forced removals in the 1970’s, including schools, hospitals, and police stations,” said Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

This is a developing story

