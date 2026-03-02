From mine plans to people first: Chauke drives coal with conscience

With SA's coal sector under scrutiny, Chauke believes experienced leadership will be critical to ensuring stability and responsible growth.

Hlayiseka Morgan Chauke is a leader on a mission to create a good relationship between mining-affected communities in Mpumalanga and mining firms.

Mining firms and local communities generally do not have good working relationships, so leaders like Chauke are fixing that. Chauke is the CEO of Liberty Coal, a mining firm operating in the Mpumalanga highveld.

He brings 21 years of experience in the mining sector, including 16 years in management, at a time when the industry is under increasing pressure to operate more efficiently, responsibly and sustainably.

Early inspiration

He developed an early interest in engineering and problem-solving, a path that later shaped his career in mining. Growing up, he learned the value of discipline and hard work – principles that continue to shape his leadership style.

“My uncle and my brother inspired me the most, as did my teachers, especially at primary school. My Grade 7 teachers were amazing – they made me believe in myself.”

Chauke is a qualified mining engineer with a BTech from the University of Johannesburg and a MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science, reflecting both technical depth and strategic leadership.

“Mining remains one of South Africa’s most important economic pillars. Its future depends on disciplined planning, operational excellence and developing strong teams on the ground,” he said.

Rising through the ranks in coal mining

From graduate engineer to general manager, Chauke began his career at Sasol Mining before joining BHP’s Middelburg Mines, where he steadily rose through the ranks. He held a number of key operational roles – from mining engineer responsible for short-term planning, to production manager and mining manager overseeing the day-to-day running of production.

His strong technical and leadership performance led to his appointment as a technical manager.

He then joined Optimum Coal as group technical manager, overseeing mine planning at Optimum Mines, Koornfontein mines and several major projects.

Following Glencore’s acquisition of Optimum Coal, Chauke remained technical manager, taking responsibility for all mine planning activities, including life-of-mine plans – a critical role in ensuring long-term sustainability and profitability.

His leadership capabilities soon earned him a promotion to general manager at Optimum before he rejoined Glencore at iMpunzi Mines as operations manager.

He was later promoted to assistant general manager and then general manager, a position he held for almost six years.

In 2024, Chauke joined Liberty Coal, where he now plays a central role in strengthening operational performance and supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy.

Chauke has gained extensive experience across both underground and opencast coal mining, including dragline and truck-and-shovel operations.

He has been involved in numerous major projects, including the construction of the Pullenshope underground mine, the start-up of several new operations, major dragline walks involving the crossing of provincial roads and the most recent dragline walk in 2024, which included crossing a rail line – experience that gives him a rare, end-to-end understanding of mine development, planning and execution.

“Good mining leadership is about understanding the full value chain – from design and planning through to production, safety and people development.”

Operational discipline and sustainable growth

At Liberty, Chauke’s focus is firmly on operational discipline, safety and building resilient mining operations in a challenging economic and regulatory environment.

With South Africa’s coal sector under increasing scrutiny, Chauke believes experienced leadership will be critical to ensuring stability and responsible growth.

“Our responsibility is not only to deliver tons, but to build operations that are safe, efficient and sustainable for the long term,” he said.

Community upliftment

Under his leadership, Liberty Coal has announced its 2026 community upliftment campaign, aimed at improving the lives of communities living near and working at its Optimum Coal Mine operations.

“Since Liberty Coal acquired the mine in 2024, the company’s primary focus has been on the significant capex expansion and refurbishment programme to ensure the mine returns to full operating capacity.

“While this process is underway, Liberty Coal remains deeply committed to the well-being of its host communities in the Steve Tshwete municipal region.

“The initiative is focused on providing immediate support and resources in the areas of education, health and youth empowerment,” Chauke said.

“The campaign has kicked off with a back-to-school programme, which benefited schools in communities surrounding the mine, with direct support to at least 500 pupils from low-income families.

“As part of the initiative, Liberty donated school supply packs, including school shoes, uniforms, bags and essential stationery to help pupils start the academic year fully equipped with dignity and the tools they need to succeed.”

Chauke said education remains one of the most powerful drivers of long-term community development.

The mine has introduced a sports development initiative promoting healthy lifestyles and fostering community pride via sport, leveraging SA’s deep passion for football.

