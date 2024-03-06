Fuel price: Calculating what drives across South Africa will cost now

The latest fuel price hike could not have come at a worse time for those planning to hit the road during the upcoming Easter weekend. An increase of R1.21 per litre for both 93- and 95-octane petrol, and the respective hikes of R1.19 and R1.06 for a litre of 50 PPM and 500 PPM diesel set in at midnight last night. ALSO READ: Massive hike in petrol and diesel prices from Wednesday From today, a litre of 93 petrol costs R24.13 inland, 95 costs R24.45, with 50 PPM diesel selling wholesale for R22.62 a litre and 500 PPM for R22.42.…

The latest fuel price hike could not have come at a worse time for those planning to hit the road during the upcoming Easter weekend.

An increase of R1.21 per litre for both 93- and 95-octane petrol, and the respective hikes of R1.19 and R1.06 for a litre of 50 PPM and 500 PPM diesel set in at midnight last night.

ALSO READ: Massive hike in petrol and diesel prices from Wednesday

From today, a litre of 93 petrol costs R24.13 inland, 95 costs R24.45, with 50 PPM diesel selling wholesale for R22.62 a litre and 500 PPM for R22.42.

Higher crude oil prices and the weakening of the rand against the dollar are the main reasons for the increase.

Further bad news for motorists is that toll prices were hiked during their annual increase on 1 March. This means hitting the major roads over Easter will be even more costly.

ALSO READ: Durban businessman spends R30 million a year on diesel to keep the lights on

How much return trips will cost

The Citizen fired up the calculator and worked out what it will cost in fuel and toll fees for average petrol and diesel cars to make a return trip to major cities around Mzansi.

The total price indicated for each trip is based on using the least expensive grade petrol at inland prices.

Joburg to Durban – R4 142:

A round trip on the N3 between Jozi and Durban is around 1 150km and the toll fees each way has gone up from R293 to R311.

This means toll fees for the trip will work on R622. If you drive a car with an average fuel consumption of eight litres for 100 kilometres, you would roughly need 144 litres of fuel.

This will set you back R3 474 if you fill with 93 petrol and R3 520 if you use 95 octane. It will work out to R3 744 if you fill with 50 PPM diesel (if you are paying a retail of R26 per litre).

Joburg to Polokwane R2 364:

The total toll fees for this trip on the N1 have increased from R204 to R217, which will come to R434 for a round trip.

Working on an average fuel consumption of 8l/100km, the 640km round trip will cost R1 930 if you fill with 93, R1 956 if you use 95 and R2 080 if you fill with diesel.

Johannesburg to Bloemfontein – R2 778:

The three toll gates on the N1 south to the City of Roses now cost R182.50 – which is R10 extra.

A round trip will cost R365. At a fuel economy of 8l/100km, the 800km round trip will cost R2 413 if you fill with 93, R2 445 if you use 95, and R2 600 for a diesel car.

Johannesburg to Cape Town – R8 911.

Those carrying on past Bloemfontein on the N1 south all the way to the Mother City will pay R466 in toll fees for the round trip.

The 1 400km journey will set you back R8 445 if you get 8l/100km and use 93, R8 557 if you use 95 and R9 100 if you fill with diesel.