G20 overwhelmingly adopts a Leaders’ declaration without the US

'The adoption of the declaration from the summit sends an important signal to the world that multilateralism can and does deliver.'

US President Donald Trump’s wish for the G20 Leaders’ Summit not to adopt the Leaders’ Declaration has failed, as it was adopted in the US’ absence.

Although President Cyril Ramaphosa publicly announced it by mistake, he said there is an overwhelming consensus for the declaration to be adopted by the Summit.

Also, Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, in an interview with the media on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit taking place in Johannesburg, said the declaration was adopted by the Summit on Saturday.

Magwenya also said the G20 leadership would not be handed over to a junior official or an embassy representative, despite the US boycott of the summit. Magwenya stated it had never happened before that such an important position was handed over to a junior official, and “it won’t happen here”.

‘Overwhelming consensus’

Ramaphosa, who announced the decision on the declaration by mistake as he was unaware that his microphone was still on after his opening address, said: “There has been overwhelming consensus to execute what we came here for – the consensus to adopt the declaration.”

The microphone was switched off after Ramaphosa had already spoken and put the question to the delegates, asking for their support in adopting the declaration. It was too late, as the address was broadcast live on television.

Judging by his words, there was an overwhelming consensus that nothing stood in the way of the declaration’s adoption, given that all leaders backed South Africa at the summit. It was ultimately adopted behind the scenes by the summit without US participation.

However, the details of the declaration’s content were not disclosed. But there were strong rumours that it revolved around climate change, just energy transition and international debt affecting many countries in the Global South.

“The adoption of the declaration from the summit sends an important signal to the world that multilateralism can and does deliver. It sends a message of hope and solidarity. It tells the world that as the leaders of the G20, we will keep fast to our solemn pledge to leave no person, no community, and no country behind,” Ramaphosa said in his summit opening address.

G20 pillars

The President said the G20 focused on four pillars, with the first one being to take action to strengthen disaster resilience and response.

“We have agreed that it is essential for the global community, international financial institutions, development banks, and the private sector to scale up post-disaster reconstruction.

“Secondly, we agreed that we must take action to ensure debt sustainability for low-income countries. The G20 needs to renew its efforts to advance debt sustainability, with a particular emphasis on African countries,” he said.

During discussions at the summit, Italy announced it would reduce the debt of low-income countries by 50 per cent over the next 10 years.

The country would turn African debt into investments.

The third pillar is for states to mobilise finance for a just energy transition, increasing the quality and quantity of climate finance flows to developing economies; fourthly, they emphasised the importance of harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development through the beneficiation of minerals at the point of extraction.

More than 40 leaders are in attendance at this international gathering. Notable attendees include British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Mozambique’s President Daniel Chapo, and Namibia’s President Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

South Africa has received unprecedented support from world leaders as the host of the G20 this year, despite Trump’s decision to skip the meeting.

