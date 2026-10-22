SA’s gambling problem: More than 1 300 South Africans flagged as high risk for suicide

Other mental health conditions, including depression and suicidal ideation, were also identified.

More than 1 300 South Africans who sought help for gambling-related harm were identified as being at high risk of suicide during the 2025-26 financial year.

The South African Responsible Gambling Foundation (SARGF) said its clinical data showed 1 345 people had high suicide ideation risk profiles after 5 199 individuals were screened for treatment onboarding for associated mental health-related illnesses.

The screening was conducted through the foundation’s triage and intake pathway, which assesses different profiles of individuals seeking help.

The figures highlight the extent to which gambling-related harm can intersect with mental illness, debt, substance use, and severe psychological distress.

The foundation released the figures as South Africa marks Mental Health Awareness Month, calling for a stronger public health response to untreated mental health conditions.

Gambling harm and mental health

SARGF executive director Sibongile Simelane-Quntana said mental health assessments formed an important part of the clinical process.

“Assessments tracking suicidal ideation, as well as alcohol and drug usage, are critical for clinical onboarding,” Simelane-Quntana said.

She said these assessments helped clinicians determine the extent of gambling-related harm and identify other conditions affecting people seeking assistance.

“They assist in determining gambling-related harm, which frequently intersects with other comorbid conditions,” she said.

“High levels of stress, anxiety, or depression can drive gambling behaviours or worsen their impact, while substance misuse can amplify financial and emotional vulnerabilities.”

The foundation said its data demonstrated the complex relationship between gambling behaviour and other social and mental health pressures.

Alcohol use among callers

The National Responsible Gambling Programme (NRGP) helpline’s triage and assessments also recorded alcohol consumption among people seeking assistance.

According to the foundation, 35% of individuals contacting the helpline for the first time reported higher alcohol consumption levels.

At the same time, 61% said they did not consume alcohol.

The foundation said assessing alcohol and drug use remained important because substance misuse could increase financial and emotional vulnerability among people experiencing gambling-related harm.

Debt a major concern

Debt emerged as another significant issue among people assessed through the counselling line onboarding process.

The foundation said 83% of those assessed indicated that they had debt they were unable to manage.

Only 17% said they were still able to manage their debt despite increased financial distress.

The foundation said the relationship between debt and mental health was both complex and bidirectional.

Financial insecurity can act as a chronic stressor, contributing to anxiety, emotional exhaustion, sleep disturbances, and feelings of hopelessness. At the same time, poor mental health can affect a person’s ability to maintain employment, manage finances, and meet repayment obligations.

The foundation said this could create a cycle in which financial difficulties and mental illness exacerbate one another.

Some required psychiatric care

The data also showed the level of clinical intervention some people seeking help required.

During the 2025-26 reporting period, 36 individuals required psychiatric evaluations, while 20 were admitted to mental health facilities for 21-day inpatient treatment programmes.

The foundation said 33% of those assessed also reported a family history of gambling, pointing to exposure to intergenerational risk.

An analysis of the annual inpatient cohort found pathological gambling was the most common primary diagnosis.

Other mental health conditions, including depression and suicidal ideation, were also identified.

The findings, the foundation said, reinforced the need to consider gambling-related harm within the broader mental health context.

Mental health comes at an economic cost

The foundation also highlighted the economic consequences of untreated mental illness.

The World Health Organisation estimates that untreated mental illness contributes to the loss of 12 billion working days globally each year, costing the global economy US$1 trillion (approximately R16.47 trillion) in lost productivity.

South Africa’s National Mental Health Policy Framework and Strategic Plan (2023-30) estimates that depression and anxiety alone cost the country more than R61.2 billion in lost earnings.

The framework estimates that scaling up proactive mental healthcare interventions could restore between R60.2 billion and R117.7 billion in productivity over 15 years.

“For the foundation, these figures indicate a paradigm shift: mental healthcare and addiction intervention can no longer be viewed solely as health expenditures,” Simelane-Quntana said.

“They are critical macroeconomic investments in people, productivity, and economic growth.”

She said the impact of untreated mental illness extended beyond financial losses.

“The true cost of untreated mental illness extends far beyond rands and cents into fractured relationships, lost opportunities, and a severely reduced quality of life,” Simelane-Quntana said.

She said early intervention could strengthen families and communities while supporting the country’s economic resilience.

“By prioritising structural, early-intervention clinical support, we are not just building stronger families and healthier communities; we are actively securing South Africa’s national development and economic resilience,” she said.