Gauteng health steps in to fix crisis-hit Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital

The physical state of the hospital has been a source of concern, with ageing systems across several critical areas requiring urgent attention.

The Gauteng Department of Health has announced a sweeping package of infrastructure, staffing and operational interventions at Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Mogale City, as the 114-year-old facility battles mounting pressure from ageing infrastructure, staff shortages and unpaid bills.

A hospital under strain

Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital has long been a critical healthcare lifeline for residents of the Mogale City Local Municipality and surrounding communities, including parts of the City of Johannesburg.

But decades of use have taken their toll. The facility is grappling with deteriorating infrastructure, high patient volumes and a growing list of unresolved operational challenges that came to a head earlier this year.

In April, hospital management laid bare the scale of the problems facing the institution.

The Gauteng Department of Health acknowledged the difficulties, stating that the hospital “continues to experience increasing pressure on services due to high patient volumes and ageing infrastructure”.

Among the most pressing concerns was a significant financial shortfall carried over from the previous financial year.

The department confirmed that “the hospital recorded accruals amounting to R18.4 million from the previous financial year”.

It added that “processes are underway to settle these accruals within the current financial year without disrupting patient care and essential hospital services”.

Beds, staff and vacancies

Beyond the financial strain, the hospital is also operating below its full bed capacity.

The facility holds accreditation for 295 beds but is currently operating at only 268, a gap the department attributes to staffing constraints.

The staffing shortage has been identified as one of the most urgent areas requiring intervention.

To begin addressing this, the department has moved to fill 47 vacant funded posts spanning nursing, administrative and support services.

It confirmed that these positions “have already been advertised, with applications closing on 15 May 2026”, and that “recruitment processes will commence thereafter, with appointments expected to be concluded within the coming months”.

The department also made clear that stabilising the workforce remains central to the hospital’s recovery, emphasising that the “immediate focus remains the maintenance of infrastructure, restoration of critical equipment and strengthening of staffing capacity to support uninterrupted patient care and improve working conditions for healthcare workers at the hospital”.

Infrastructure repair plan

The physical state of the hospital has been another source of concern, with ageing systems across several critical areas requiring urgent attention.

The department is now rolling out targeted maintenance work covering plumbing, electrical systems, autoclaves and other essential hospital infrastructure.

To bring structure to these efforts, a 12-month maintenance service plan has been put in place.

The department described it as a measure designed to “improve response times and ensure continuity of maintenance services covering key infrastructure components and repair work”.

Looking ahead, the department reaffirmed its commitment to seeing the process through, stating that it “will continue working with hospital management to stabilise operations at the facility”.