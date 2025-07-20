Gauteng Hospitals achieve record 806 surgeries on Mandela Day

The Gauteng Department of Health has introduced South Africa's first Treatment Time Guarantees system.

Gauteng public hospitals made medical history on Friday by performing 806 surgical procedures in a 12-hour surgical marathon across 29 institutions.

The achievement marks the third edition of the Mandela Day Surgical Marathon initiative and represents a significant increase from the 742 surgeries performed in the previous year.

According to the Gauteng Department of Health, the province has become the first in South Africa to introduce Treatment Time Guarantees (TTGs), a framework designed to eliminate unnecessary delays in surgical care.

Surgical marathon continues

The surgical procedures were completed by 7pm on 18 July, surpassing last year’s performance by 64 operations.

“The surgical marathon will continue, however, to run until the end of July 2025,” said Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communication at the Gauteng Department of Health.

This year’s procedures focused on critical specialities, including cleft palate repair, cataract surgery, colostomy reversal, and prostate procedures.

The operations aimed to enhance patient independence and overall well-being, alongside general surgical interventions.

MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko emphasised the initiative’s growing success.

“Since we embarked on the surgical marathons three years ago, each year we surpass the target of the previous year as we strive to do more to make a difference. The work we do during this period is over and above the normal elective surgeries done by our facilities,” she explained.

Pioneering treatment time guarantees framework

The innovative approach establishes maximum allowable waiting times for various surgical procedures based on urgency and clinical condition.

“This innovative framework is implemented to improve access to surgical care, promote transparency and strengthen public health accountability,” Modiba stated.

The strategic reform aims to streamline surgical care access, prioritise patient needs and hold healthcare facilities accountable for timely treatment delivery.

Historic healthcare transformation

Speaking at the TTG launch, MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko highlighted the province’s leadership role.

“Gauteng is taking a historic step in transforming surgical care by introducing the Treatment Time Guarantees. We are leading the way by ensuring that patients receive the surgeries they need without unnecessary delays.

“This framework empowers us to actively manage waiting lists and enhance the quality of care for all,” she said.

The MEC added that the initiative draws from international best practices.

“This groundbreaking innovation underscores our commitment to improved healthcare delivery in Gauteng, drawing from global best practices while tailoring the TTG framework to meet the unique needs of our healthcare system,” she noted.

Facility upgrades enhance patient care

Alongside the surgical marathon, MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko reopened the newly refurbished Urology Unit at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

The upgraded facility can now offer safer, more precise prostate biopsies without requiring a surgical theatre.

Additionally, the Helen Joseph Hospital Breast Centre of Excellence has also been reopened with enhanced capabilities.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the upgraded facility will improve early detection and diagnosis of breast cancer through advanced imaging and testing equipment.

