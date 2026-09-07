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Gauteng households brace for a week of load-reduction cuts

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By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

3 minute read

7 September 2026

09:33 am

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The schedule outlined two daily cut windows: 5am to 9am, and 5pm to 10pm in the evening.

Load reduction

Picture: iStock

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Several Gauteng suburbs are scheduled to experience power cuts this week as the region’s load reduction programme continues from 7 to 14 September 2026, according to Eskom’s September schedule.

Morning and evening cuts across multiple blocks

The schedule outlined two daily cut windows: 5am to 9am, and 5pm to 10pm in the evening.

Each day, one or more of the ten designated blocks, labelled A through J, will be without power during these windows.

On Monday, Block H areas, including Vereeniging Sharpeville, Sebokeng Unit 3, Sebokeng East, Westside Park West, and Daveyton Ext 2, lost power during the morning.

Block J and Block E are due to follow in the evening, affecting Orange Farm, Stretford Ext 2, Sharpeville, Sebokeng Unit 1 and Zonkizizwe, as well as Mapetla, Protea South, Chiawelo, Protea North, and Nooitgedacht.

Soweto and West Rand suburbs affected midweek

Tuesday’s cuts will hit Block D in the morning, covering Rethabiseng, Kudube, Moroka, Kagiso and Khutsong, before shifting to Block C in the evening, which includes Dobsonville, Naledi, Mabopane C, Winterveldt Ward 2, and Jabulani.

Wednesday brings cuts to three blocks.

Block B will be dark in the morning across Dube, Mofolo East, Meadowlands Zone 6, Luipaardsvlei, and Riverside, while Block J and Block A will be affected in the evening, covering areas from Orange Farm to Protea Glen.

Thursday’s schedule listed Block I in the morning, covering Monise, Mfundo Park Ext 30B, Vosloorus A, Vosloorus Ext 4, and Spruit View Ext 1A, followed by Block H again in the evening.

East Rand and Tshwane areas scheduled for weekend cuts

Friday will see Block J cut in the morning, with Block G and Block F following in the evening, affecting Tsakane Ext 5, Klippan, Mabopane Part 19, Garankuwa, Cuba, Graceland, Diepkloof, Orlando East, and Soweto Nomzamo.

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Over the weekend, Block A will be cut on Saturday morning, with Block B following that evening.

On Sunday, Block C will lose power in the morning and Block D in the evening.

Next week opens with a three-block rotation

The schedule for next Monday, 14 September, has Block F cut in the morning across Cuba, Graceland, Diepkloof, Orlando East, and Soweto Nomzamo.

Block I and Block J were both scheduled for the evening slot, affecting Vosloorus, Spruit View Ext 1A, Orange Farm, and Sebokeng Unit 1, according to the schedule.

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