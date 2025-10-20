These Gauteng areas will experience load reduction this week

Several areas across Gauteng will continue to face scheduled power cuts during peak hours, according to Eskom’s latest load reduction schedule.

Eskom’s planned load reduction will continue across various parts of Gauteng this week.

Multiple areas are expected to experience scheduled power outages during this period.

Residents and businesses are advised to prepare for interruptions, which may last up to four hours in some locations and approximately five hours in others.

Outage durations and times will differ by area, in accordance with Eskom’s official load reduction schedule.

Areas affected

According to Eskom’s schedule, multiple regions across Gauteng will face power cuts during peak electricity demand hours.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction between 5am and 9am include City of Johannesburg’s Tsakane, Rietvlei, Moroka, Kliepsruit and Chiawelo.

Other affected regions include Magagula Heights, Cosmo City, Protea North and various settlements across Gauteng.

Evening load reduction between 5pm and 10 pm will impact regions including Garankuwa, Mavimbela, Zuma, Nhlapo and surrounding areas.

Additional affected zones include Stredford, Sharpeville, Doornkraal, Sebokeng, Evaton Central, and various extensions in surrounding regions.

The schedule operates on a seven-day rotation, with different areas affected on different days of the week.

This structure affords residents some predictability about when they might experience power outages.

ALSO READ: Power system stable as SA nears six months of no load shedding

This week’s scheduled areas include:

Hebron

Orange Farm

Zonkolol

Katlehong South

Kopanong

Moletsane

Tladi

Tshepiso

Drumblade AH

Soshanguve

Ivory Park

Rabie Ridge

Stretford

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below:

READ NEXT: Ramokgopa details government’s R2.2 trillion investment in move towards green energy