Gauteng residents brace for week-long load reduction across multiple areas

Several areas across Gauteng will continue to face scheduled power outages during peak hours.

Eskom’s planned load reduction will continue across several parts of Gauteng this week, with multiple areas expected to undergo scheduled power outages during this time.

Specific outage times and durations will vary by location, in line with Eskom’s official load reduction schedule. Residents and businesses are urged to prepare for interruptions that may last up to four hours in some areas and five hours in others.

Load reduction in affected areas

According to Eskom’s schedule, multiple regions across Gauteng will face power cuts during peak electricity demand hours.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction between 5am and 9am include Dobsonville, Naledi, Rethabiseng, Kudube, Moroka, Dhlamini, Klipspruit, Chiawelo, Khutsong and Tsakane.

Other affected regions include Orange Farm, Stretford, Sharpeville, Elandsfontein, Evaton, Sebokeng, Zonkizizwe, Katlehong, Moleleki and Magagula Heights during morning hours.

The power utility has also scheduled outages for Dube, Mololo, Meadowlands, Phiri, Riverside, Hillside, Jabavu, Rietvallei and Sloovville, among various settlements across Gauteng.

Evening load reduction between 5pm and 10pm will impact regions including Mabopane, Winterveldt, Jabulani, Emdeni, Zola, Monise, Mokoena, Mavimbela, Zuma and surrounding areas.

Additional affected zones include Ramakonopi, Radebe, Moseleke, Vosloorus, Mabuja Park, Ap Khumalo, Kwenele and Moleleki.

Further evening outages will affect:

Klipgat,

Didinburg Gardens,

Tsebe,

Palime,

Tsolo,

Phooko,

Ivory Park,

Rabie Ridge,

Duduza,

Meadowlands and

Kagiso.

Areas such as Vereeniging, Sharpeville, Sebokeng, Boitumelo, Evaton Small Farms, Beverley Hills, Ermphopheni and Eluvluva will also experience scheduled power cuts, along with various extensions in surrounding regions.

ALSO READ: Eskom ends 2025 on high with plant performance on the rise

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below:

Seven-day rotation schedule

The schedule operates on a seven-day rotation, with different areas affected on different days of the week.

This structure affords residents some predictability about when they might experience power outages.

Eskom has called on residents and businesses in the affected areas to make necessary preparations for the scheduled interruptions.

The power utility continues to implement load reduction in specific areas as part of its strategy to manage electricity demand and protect the national grid from overloading during peak hours.

READ NEXT: Ekurhuleni body corporates pay the price for electricity tariff mess