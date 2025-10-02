Gauteng social development halts NPO processing portal two months after launch

The Grantor system was launched in August but NPOs complained of persistent problems before being told to stop using the portal this week.

A portal designed to modernise the relationship between government and non-profit organisations (NPOs) looks dead in the water shortly after going live.

Claims of glitches and poor support marred the launch of Grantor, a Gauteng department of social development (GDSD) platform touted as a solution to the province’s NPO accreditation and payment issues.

An organisation protecting NPOs reported that they were instructed to discontinue using Grantor at the end of September, leaving boards and service providers frustrated.

‘Serious mistakes’

In early August, GDSD launched the Grantor portal as a way to “streamline and enhance the efficiency of application and payment processes”.

MEC Faith Mazibuko praised the shift to a digital accreditation and payment processing portal, saying it would be a positive for government and NPOs alike.

“It will make life easier by resolving persistent challenges and helping us work more efficiently. You will no longer blame officials for delays; the system will be in your hands,” Mazibuko said.

The launch was followed by a week of mandatory training sessions held across the province for all NPOs.

The Gauteng Care Crisis Committee (GCCC) assists over 200 NPOs, with GCCC stating this week that at least 102 members were still without Grantor login details a month after their training.

“Those able to log in found serious mistakes, including being listed under another care service’s name or marked ‘not registered’ on the central supplier database, despite proof of registration,” GCCC chairperson Lisa Vetten said.

NPOs unsure of current status

Vetten said NPOs were instructed by the department on 29 September to stop using the new portal as it had been “retired” due to “teething problems”.

She explained that problems with the system were evident during the training sessions and that GCCC subsequently sent a three-page query on the faults to the department later in August.

GCCC is asking how much the portal cost to develop, what the future holds for the portal and how NPOs will be assisted in the coming funding window.

Questions were sent by The Citizen to the GDSD on Wednesday, but no response had been received at the time of publication.

NPOs also have a 15 October deadline to meet for document submissions for the upcoming funding window and directors have not received adequate guidance or assurances.

“This hasn’t just been an administrative hiccup; it’s caused genuine emotional and operational strain. Senior staff across the sector are overwhelmed, disillusioned and stretched beyond capacity,” said one GCCC member.

Food bank ‘efficiency’

When Grantor was launched, Mazibuko used the opportunity to announce her plans to incorporate retail food outlets in phasing out food banks and replacing them with food vouchers.

“The department’s move towards digitisation, coupled with reforms in food relief distribution, signals a broader commitment to innovation, efficiency and putting the dignity of communities at the centre of service delivery,” GDSD said.

The DA has subsequently drafted a motion to debate an earlier centralisation of food bank distribution.

GDSD’s report for the 2024/25 financial year stated that the department aimed to distribute 53 000 food parcels, but only successfully distributed 34 000.

