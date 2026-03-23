Gauteng takes a bite out of hunger, with food centre feeding more than 400 000

The department confirmed that about 70 job opportunities have already been created through the accelerated food distribution programme.

The Gauteng provincial government on Sunday unveiled a new food distribution centre aimed at strengthening food security.

The facility already supports a programme that reaches more than 400 000 beneficiaries across the province.

According to the government, the launch is led by the Gauteng department of social development, forming part of the province’s Fetsa Tlala, Leaving No One Behind programme, which targets poverty and food insecurity in vulnerable communities.

Central hub to boost food access

The newly established centre will act as a central hub for the collection, storage and distribution of food supplies, improving the efficiency of relief efforts.

According to the department, the facility will enhance coordination among non-profit organisations, community-based organisations and other stakeholders, while also reducing food wastage.

“The establishment of the food distribution centre demonstrates the government’s continued dedication to ensuring that no resident of Gauteng goes hungry and that communities are supported with dignity and care,” said Gauteng MEC for social development, Faith Mazibuko.

The department added that the centre will play a critical role in ensuring food reaches those most in need, while strengthening partnerships across the sector.

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Jobs created through food programme

Beyond food relief, the initiative is also contributing to job creation. The department confirmed that about 70 job opportunities have already been created through the accelerated food distribution programme.

It is envisaged that more sustainable employment opportunities will emerge as the programme expands.

‘No one must be left behind’

Mazibuko reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to tackling poverty and inequality through collaborative efforts.

She said the government remains focused on “building a caring and inclusive society through responsive and impactful social interventions”.

The MEC further emphasised the importance of partnerships in scaling up food relief efforts.

The Fetsa Tlala – Leaving No One Behind programme continues to serve as a key pillar in Gauteng’s strategy to address hunger, with the new distribution centre expected to significantly enhance the province’s capacity to deliver food assistance to vulnerable residents.

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