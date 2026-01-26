South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Gauteng’s load reduction: Here are the affected areas

Picture of Oratile Mashilo

By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

3 minute read

26 January 2026

11:11 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Eskom has released its load-reduction schedule, which will be implemented from Monday, 26 January to Saturday, 31 January 2026.

Gauteng load reduction

Picture: iStock

Several areas across Gauteng will experience power outages this week due to Eskom’s planned load reduction.

Eskom has released its load reduction schedule, which will be implemented from Monday, 26 January to Saturday, 31 January 2026.

Those affected can expect approximately five to six hours of outages, with varying time slots for different areas.

Areas affected

Load reduction will be implemented during peak demand periods from 5am to 9am and 5pm to 10pm.

“The continued pressure on our transformers/mini-substations due to illegal connections and electricity theft in some areas necessitates load reduction to avoid equipment damage,” said Eskom.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction (5am-9am) include Orange Farm and its extensions, Stretford and its extension, Sebokeng and Sharpville.

Other affected areas include Dobsonville, Naledi and Tsakane across Gauteng.

Evening load reduction (5pm-10pm) impacts regions including Kagiso, Rethabiseng, Kudube, Klipspruit, Jabulani, Langaville and Winterveldt.

The affected areas in Gauteng include:

  • Mabopane
  • Dobsonville
  • Naledi
  • Winterveldt
  • Jabulani
  • Tsakane
  • Orlando East
  • Sebokeng
  • Garankuwa

To see if your area is affected, click on or download below.

Load-reduction-schedule-GAUTENG-January-2026 (1)Download

Load reduction schedule: Monday, 26 January – Saturday, 31 January 2026

NOW READ: Eskom employee shot dead, wife injured after shift at Kriel Power Station

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

Eskom load reduction Load shedding schedules

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Mashaba says merger talks with Operation Dudula are still in the pipeline
News Mchunu in ANC regalia created ‘tricky situation’ for all of us, says Mkhwanazi’s deputy
Politics ActionSA has joined forces with these two political parties
Tech and Science Good news for data users as Icasa amends bundle expiry regulations
News Police hunt suspect after bloody attack on woman

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp