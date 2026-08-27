Four South Africans missing in deadly Nepal flash floods

Hundreds of foreign nationals are missing in Nepal after devastating flash floods on Wednesday killed at least 160 people.

Four South Africans are among hundreds of foreign nationals missing after deadly flash floods hit the Nepal-Tibet border.

The floods, triggered by a glacial collapse, have left at least 165 people dead in Nepal’s Rasuwa district and parts of Tibet.

Entire villages were swept away, buses and cars destroyed, and trekking routes near Syabrubesi – gateway to Mount Kailash pilgrimages – cut off.

More than 400 tourists remain unaccounted for, including nationals from South Africa, Australia, Britain, India, Malaysia, Portugal, South Korea, and the United States.

Missing South Africans

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman confirmed that his team was contacted by the daughter of a missing South African couple, who asked for assistance.

“The tour operator confirmed a second South African couple and several international tourists are missing and that thousands of homes, shopping malls and businesses have been washed away,” Sooliman said.

He explained the scale of the disaster

“Helicopter surveillance is the only means of access as all roads have been destroyed. Landing is not possible as there is no solid ground given the height of the water level. Furthermore, there is a huge danger that a dam may collapse as a secondary impact, putting teams at enormous risk.”

Rescue

Gift of the Givers has eleven urban search-and-rescue specialists, four Saps dog handlers and four dogs on standby.

“We are in touch with Nepalese authorities. The embassy is prepared to process visas immediately, but we await a formal call for international assistance,” Sooliman added.

He confirmed that Ahmed Bham, head of search and rescue, is in communication with Nepalese Disaster Management officials, with operations to be coordinated from Kathmandu if deployment is authorised.

Devastation

Local resident Raju Bhadel described the devastation.

“They were crying and said their entire house had been swept away. Three family members were rescued, but his brother is still missing,” AFP reported.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies confirmed widespread destruction.

“Entire villages and market areas have been wiped out,” said Nepal head David Fisher, as emergency supplies were rushed to survivors.

China

China has deployed nearly 800 emergency workers in Tibet, while Nepali Army helicopters continue air rescues.

“The most urgent task is doing everything possible to search for and rescue the missing people,” Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed

Warning

Scientists warn that upstream river blockages could trigger a second flood. “Authorities warn a second flood may occur,” said Qianggong Zhang of ICIMOD.

The floods have devastated seven districts, stretching as far south as Chitwan near India. Tourism routes and sacred pilgrimage paths have been cut off, leaving trekkers stranded and communication lines down.

As families across the world wait anxiously for news of missing loved ones, South Africa’s Gift of the Givers remains on standby, ready to deploy rescue teams once international assistance is formally requested.