Government condemns killing of law enforcement officer in Knysna

The government said law enforcement officers remain critical public servants who play a central role in maintaining law and order.

The government has condemned the killing of Captain Zamani Mzayiya, a Western Cape provincial tactical response team officer who was deployed to Knysna as part of investigations into a series of shootings, including the murder of councillor and former Knysna mayor Aubrey Tsengwa.

Mzayiya was killed while working on investigations into Tsengwa’s murder and two other separate shooting incidents reported in the area last week.

‘Attack on law enforcement is an attack on the state’

The government expressed its condolences to Mzayiya’s family, colleagues and loved ones, describing his death as a painful reminder of the risks faced by law enforcement officers.

“His death is a painful reminder of the daily risks faced by law enforcement officers as they work to protect communities, uphold the rule of law and maintain public order,” the government said.

It vowed to ensure those responsible for the killing are brought to justice.

“Government will ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to book without fear, favour or prejudice,” it said.

The government also described attacks on officers as attacks on the state.

“An attack on law enforcement officers is an attack on the state, and such barbaric acts will not be tolerated,” it said.

Call for information

The government praised Mzayiya for his service and bravery while pursuing justice for victims of crime.

It said his death highlighted the personal cost paid by law enforcement officers who work to protect communities.

“Government commends Captain Mzayiya for his bravery and heroic sacrifice while pursuing justice for the victims of crime,” it said.

The government called on communities to assist law enforcement agencies by reporting criminal activity and providing information that could help investigators.

It said those responsible for attacks on law enforcement officers must be identified, arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Mzayiya’s deployment formed part of efforts to investigate a spate of violence in Knysna following the killing of Tsengwa and two other people in separate shooting incidents last week.

The government said law enforcement officers remain critical public servants who play a central role in maintaining law and order.

“Law enforcement officers are key public servants who play a critical role in maintaining law and order in our society,” it said.