Government warns against migration misinformation fuelling panic

Government also warned that many fake websites and misleading online posts are intentionally designed to manipulate public opinion.

Government has urged South Africans to verify migration-related information before sharing it, warning that the spread of false and misleading content is undermining public trust and threatening social cohesion.

The warning comes amid growing concerns over misinformation, disinformation and malinformation circulating on social media platforms, messaging applications and unofficial websites, particularly on issues related to migration.

False information fuels confusion

Government said South Africa manages migration through established laws, policies and institutions. At the same time, South Africa balances national interests, human rights, public safety and regional commitments.

“Government cautions the public against trusting or sharing unverified content relating to migration, as misinformation, disinformation and malinformation continue to pose a growing challenge to social cohesion and informed public discourse.”

It said misinformation, disinformation and malinformation have become a serious threat to social cohesion, public trust and nation-building.

Government added that it remains committed to ensuring the public has access to accurate, credible and verified information.

Understanding misinformation, disinformation and malinformation

It explained that misinformation refers to false or inaccurate information shared without the intention to deceive.

Disinformation, it said, is the deliberate creation and dissemination of false information intended to mislead, manipulate or create confusion.

Malinformation, meanwhile, involves the deliberate use of genuine information that has been taken out of context, altered or selectively presented. This is done with the intention of causing harm.

Government warned that unverified information often spreads rapidly during periods of heightened public interest. This happens particularly when accompanied by manipulated images, edited videos, deepfakes or emotionally charged content designed to provoke public reaction.

It said false claims relating to migrants, border management, deportations, documentation processes, access to public services or law enforcement operations could inflame tensions. These claims could also undermine confidence in public institutions and create unnecessary panic.

Public urged to verify information

Government called on both South African citizens and migrants living in the country to act responsibly when consuming and sharing migration-related information.

It encouraged the public to verify information before sharing it. Moreover, it urged people to rely on bona fide media organisations, official government communication channels and trusted fact-checking platforms.

“Rumours, anonymous voice notes, screenshots without context and unverified social media posts should not be regarded as reliable sources of information.”

Government also warned that many fake websites and misleading online posts are intentionally designed to manipulate public opinion. In addition, these encourage the rapid spread of false information.

“Every person within the border of South Africa has a responsibility to communicate honestly, responsibly and respectfully, and to contribute to a society informed by facts rather than falsehoods.”