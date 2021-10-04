R1.5 billion for 712 employees: A breakdown of how much SA public servants earn

Cheryl Kahla

Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo recently responded to a written parliamentary question and provided a breakdown of how much government employees earn.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Leon Schreiber had requested a detailed breakdown of the current salaries of government employees.

He also queried the total amount due to be spent annually on paying public servant salaries, as well as a breakdown of the total numbers of government employees.

Government salaries

Salary levels

According to Dlodlo, there are 16 salary levels (SLs).

Employees on level one earn R103,562 per year (R8,630 per month), while employees on level 16 earn a whopping R2,130,602 per year (R177,550 per month).

While only 263 employees fall under SL1 – and 712 under SL16 – the majority are classified as SL5 (201,244 employees), SL6 (129,361), SL7 (306,703), SL8 (159,899), and SL9 (99,927).

Top tier versus the average citizen

Here’s where it gets interesting, though. Government spends R1,516,988,624.00 per annum, just on the 712 employees in SL16 alone.

Yes, that is R1.5 billion.

On one salary tier.

Meanwhile, according to Stats SA, the average monthly salary for an ordinary South African is R23,122 per month as of February 2021, practically unchanged from the R23,119 in November 2020

Salary Level Number of employees Monthly salary Total per annum SL1 263 103,562.00 27,236,806.00 SL2 77651 171,278.00 13,299,907,978.00 SL3 69003 206,957.00 14,280,653,871.00 SL4 38663 247,296.00 9,561,205,248.00 SL5 201244 283,227.00 56,997,734,388.00 SL6 129361 332,985.00 43,075,272,585.00 SL7 306703 411,227.00 126,124,554,581.00 SL8 159899 479,868.00 76,730,413,332.00 SL9 99927 567,956.00 56,754,139,212.00 SL10 54510 710,273.00 38,716,981,230.00 SL11 35365 851,022.00 30,096,393,030.00 SL12 27399 1,222,246.00 33,488,318,154.00 SL13 7660 1,147,609.00 8,790,684,940.00 SL14 2405 1,378,620.00 3,315,581,100.00 SL15 528 1,661,168.00 877,096,704.00 SL16 712 2,130,602.00 1,516,988,624.00 1211293 R513,653,161,783.00

But wait; there’s more. The figures provided by Dlodlo also show that 27,423 employees are classified as “Other” and do not fall under any of the salary tiers.

The estimated total cost of employment for these employees add up to a staggering R12,097,656,000 (R12 billion)

Wage agreements

In response to Schreiber’s question about the total amount to be spent annually in terms of the latest public service wage agreement, Dlodlo provided the figures below:

Salary level Total cost of implementing Resolution 1 of 2021 SL1 R9 552 000 SL2 R1 235 509 000 SL3 R1 146 359 000 SL4 R619 649 000 SL5 R3 382 164 000 SL6 R2 457 016 000 SL7 R5 854 878 000 SL8 R3 434 624 000 SL9 R2 261 454 000 SL10 R1 416 912 000 SL11 R989 621 000 SL12 R888 732 000 SL13 N/A SL14 N/A SL15 N/A SL16 N/A Total R23,696,470.000

