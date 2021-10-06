Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
6 Oct 2021
Eskom confirms plans for municipalities to take over debt-ridden townships

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

The utility has also signed the first of dozens of debt deals in the pipeline, in KwaZulu-Natal's uMsunduzi Municipality.

Eskom logo in Bellville during the High Tariffs Must Fall Campaign on 12 August 2021. Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Eskom has confirmed it is in talks with the City of Johannesburg to sign a municipal debt deal with including a takeover of the distribution of electricity in townships facing over R7 billion in utility debt. The utility has also signed the first of dozens of debt deals in the pipeline in KwaZulu-Natal's uMsunduzi Municipality. This follows new Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Moerane announcing that a memorandum of understanding MoU between Eskom and City Power has been drafted as of last week. "Eskom can confirm that it has been approached by the City of Johannesburg with a view for the municipality...

