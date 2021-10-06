More than 40% of Western Cape’s adults vaccinated – health department

Narissa Subramoney

More than 40% of the eligible population in the Western Cape has received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine or at least one dose of Pfizer jab.

This is currently the highest coverage rate in the country and amounts to three million doses administered in the province.

“To reach 70% coverage of the eligible population (18 years and older), we will need to vaccinate another 1,403,308 individuals (as of 5 October 2021),” said Western Cape health department spokesperson Byron La Hoe.

According to Stats SA’s 2020 mid-year population estimate, the province’s total eligible population (18 years and older) is 4,976,903.

La Hoe said the province was now targeting areas that had low turnouts during the recent Vooma Vaccination Weekend.

“Our most recent available data (end September 2021) shows that coverage is low in the Mitchell’s Plain, Khayelitsha, Tygerberg and Eastern sub-districts in the metro,” said La Hoe.

The numbers are the lowest in central Karoo and west coast.

“Where applicable, services are shifting the implementation model to focus more on mobile sites, outreach activities and pop-up vaccination sites in strategic locations and at the appropriate times,” he said.

Health officials have used several creative strategies to get their message across, including loud-hailing in communities, sharing information on various communication mediums, and distributing Covid-19 vaccine literature.

More about the numbers

At least 60% of people over the age of 60 years are now fully vaccinated.

Those registered and partially vaccinated:

67% of the over-60s

55% of the 50-59 year olds

39% of the 30-49 year olds

25% of those aged 18-29 years

Vaccinations going forward

Western Cape is on a mission to #savesummer.

“We aim to fully vaccinate 70% of those over 50 years by December and 70% of the eligible population with at least one dose,” said La Hoe.

The provincial government is confident that more eligible residents will take up the offer to get vaccinated in the coming weeks.

“If most people get vaccinated, we will significantly reduce the number of Covid-19 related hospitalisations and deaths during a potential fourth wave of infections.”

