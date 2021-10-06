Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
6 Oct 2021
6:43 pm
Government

SABC ordered to reinstate producer axed for ‘sabotaging’ Ramaphosa

Sipho Mabena

The SABC apparently 'lied' about the supposed sabotage, and is also accused of fabricating an entire investigation and findings.

General views of the SABC (South African Broadcasting Corporation) building in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, 18 November 2020. Picture: Michel Bega
After making bold claims of sabotage two years ago, the SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has quietly reinstated the producer axed for airing a rehearsal clip of Cyril Ramaphosa delivering a speech, but have seemingly gone mum on their claims of a “well-co-ordinated plan to sabotage” the president. In September 2019 the state broadcaster blundered and aired a clip of the president rehearsing his anti-gender-based violence speech, in the wake of protests sparked by the murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana. Also Read: Ramaphosa blunder video was ‘coordinated’ sabotage, claims SABC Producer Rozalia Whitehead was given the blame...

