Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
14 Oct 2021
6:05 pm
Government

Public Protector probing ‘dodgy’ Midrand complex

Sipho Mabena

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is probing maladministration in the City of Johannesburg's alleged failure to adhere to its own by-laws.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Photo: Gallo Images / Tebogo Letsie
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is investigating the City of Johannesburg, following allegations of maladministration in connection with a complaint that the sub-division of Erf 1119 in the Crescent Wood Country Estate in Midrand was unlawful. This week, The Citizen revealed how the City of Johannesburg was again embroiled in an alleged dodgy residential development, this time at the upmarket Estate where properties cost up to R4 million. https://www.citizen.co.za/news/south-africa/government/2739469/city-of-joburg-embroiled-in-dodgy-upmarket-squatter-camp-development/ Homeowners have complained that Erf 1119 Sagewood Ext 10 was a subdivision of 14 stands, but was acquired and approved for sectional titles despite bizarrely being serviced as a full title. “The...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

POLITICS

'I don't have such powers': Magashule says he can't influence who Hawks probe
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

COURTS

Hawks say probe Mabuyane wants to stop has already been completed
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

LOCAL SOCCER

Orlando East sporting grounds to be refurbished
2 days ago
2 days ago

POLITICS

Public protector slams Eastern Cape ANC over 'baseless claims'
2 days ago
2 days ago