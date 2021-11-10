Social development wants to heighten awareness about short-people problems

Narissa Subramoney

Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu is preparing to host a three-day series of dialogues on sexual reproductive health and rights for short-statured South Africans.

The talks, which is a partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), are scheduled to take place from 10 to 12 November in Pretoria.

Dialogues with the short-statured community began in December 2019, which focused on issues affecting their everyday lives.



The three-day dialogue will highlight the challenges experienced by short-statured people and examine the prevalence of short-statured persons in the country.

The prevalence of short-statured persons has not been accurately documented, and they’re estimated to make up around 3%-5% of the population.

At least 1 in 4,000 persons are believed to have the growth hormone deficiency.



“There is currently no data existing around sexual and reproductive health and rights for short-statured people,” said Bogopane-Zulu.

“The impact of and services on HIV and Aids, gender-based violence and femicide is the reason for continuous engagements and dialogue with short-statured South Africans.”

The department wants to build an information hub for the sector, which will inform the government’s programmes, policies and services for short-statured people.



South Africa has ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which has been domesticated through the White Paper on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (WPRPD).



The Department of Social Development is responsible for developing policies, services and programmes to promote the rights of vulnerable people and persons with disabilities.

“Persons of short stature still experience discrimination, exclusion and compounded marginalisation, as part of an under-represented disability group,” said Bogopane-Zulu.

South Africa commemorates Disability Rights Awareness Month (DRAM) annually between 3 November and 3 December and the deputy minister has chosen to focus on short-statured people.

“This year the month is commemorated under the theme: ‘The Year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke – Create and Realise an Inclusive Society Upholding Rights of Persons with Disabilities’,” concluded the deputy minister.

