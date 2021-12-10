NatJoints warns against disruptions at FW de Klerk’s state memorial service

Citizen Reporter

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) says it is satisfied with preparations ahead of Sunday’s state memorial service in Cape Town for the former president of apartheid South Africa, FW de Klerk.

De Klerk, who served as deputy president under the government of national unity, died last month at the age of 85 after a battle against cancer. He was cremated at a private ceremony.

He will be remembered on Sunday at a state memorial service that is scheduled to take place at the Groote Kerk in Cape Town.

NatJoints on Friday warned against any disruptions at the state memorial service.

“Members of the public are cautioned against committing illegal acts as law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against anyone who conducts themselves in an unlawful manner,” said police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, in a statement.

NatJoints is a structure that comprises all law-enforcement agencies at both national and provincial levels, as well as various other government departments.

Invited guests who are attending the memorial service have been urged to conduct themselves in an orderly and responsible manner.

“Attendees are also encouraged to cooperate with law-enforcement officers and exercise patience in a bid to ensure that all participants are able to mourn in a safe and secure environment.”

State of readiness

Mathe said NatJoints had assessed the state of readiness and preparedness of all law-enforcement agencies for the event.

She said they were satisfied with the plans put in place, which included security plans, route security and access control of all the relevant departments.

The event is expected to be in compliance with the Covid-19 regulations.

“In line with the Covid-19 adjusted alert level 1 protocols, attendees are reminded to wear their masks at all times and practise social distancing.

“Attendees are also advised that hand sanitiser stations will be available at all key points at the venue.”

Road closures

The anticipated road closures from Saturday until Sunday are as follows:

Groote Kerk

Bureau and Spin streets between Adderley Street and Plein Street from 6am on Sunday

Parliament Street, between Parliament Precinct and Church Square, from 6am on Sunday

Adderley Street (one lane nearest to Groote Kerk) between Parliament Precinct and Longmarket Street from 5pm on Saturday till end of the event on Sunday.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

